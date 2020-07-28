Too many tomatoes? Try your hand at passata

Passata is the uncooked tomato sauce at the heart of many Italian tomato-based dishes. It’s thinner than tomato paste, smoother than crushed tomatoes, and contains no skins, seeds, spices or aromatics.

Start with the ripest tomatoes you can find. They are the only ingredient, so they should be outstanding. In a perfect world, you should use sun-ripened San Marzano tomatoes, but brown-bagged Roma tomatoes work just fine. While passata is technically raw, quickly blanch the tomatoes to remove the skins.