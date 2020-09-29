Stock Up: Three Southern pickles you should try

Whiskey dill pickles from Beast Little Cannery

Missy Stocks of Lilburn swore she never would get into pickles in a commercial way. She enjoyed making pickles, and offering them to friends and neighbors, who gave her a little cash, which she socked away with the intention of fencing the backyard for her three mastiffs. Finally, giving into demands to turn her pickle-making into a business, she spent more than a year meeting all the regulations to be able to offer her pickles commercially. She named the company Beast Little Cannery in honor of her dogs, and now she produces four varieties of pickles. We picked up a jar of her whiskey dill pickles at the Lilburn Farmers Market. Yes, there’s bourbon in these pickles, and you definitely can taste it — a treat for all the whiskey fans out there. There’s plenty of salt and dill in there, too.

$7 per pint jar, $12 per quart. Available at beastlittlecannery.square.site.

Kosher dill pickles from Oh Snap Pickling Co. Courtesy of Oh Snap Pickling Co. Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Kosher dill pickles from Oh Snap Pickling Co.

The ultimate snacks for on-the-go pickle fans are these packs of sliced pickles from Wisconsin-based Oh Snap. What makes them so convenient is that the pickles don’t come packed in brine. You can just zip open the package and enjoy, with no pickle juice to spill on your clothes. And, there are just enough pickles in the pack for a snack. What makes them worth tucking into your lunch bag is that they’re delicious and fresh tasting, with just enough dill and salt. They make a great snack or side for your sandwich. And, the tag on the package that says “super crunchy” is absolutely true. Oh Snap makes a variety of pickled vegetables, as well as dill pickles in several varieties. We tried Dilly Bites, which we understand is the company’s bestseller. Next, we want to try their Sassy Bites, which are sweet with a little heat. You’ll find Oh Snap pickles in the refrigerated deli section at your market.

$1.19 per 3.25-ounce package. Available at Kroger, Target, Publix and Walmart. ohsnappickles.com.

More must-buy food products

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.