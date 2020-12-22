Stock Up: Chef treats you can enjoy at home, and they’re not takeout

Deep South SeasonAll from Your Resident Gourmet

When we got our jar of chef Jennifer Hill Booker’s Deep South SeasonAll, we intended to use it to season whatever was next on the grill, and to stir it into a pot of greens. But, it smelled so delicious that we sprinkled it on the cottage cheese we were having for lunch that day. Then, we stirred it into our big batch of Chex mix in place of the seasoned salt the traditional recipe calls for. And, we used it on our post-Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches. Yes, we plan to put this mix of salt, pepper, sugar, garlic, onion, smoked paprika and cumin to use in more sophisticated ways, but we love that it works just as Booker intended, to “season all.” It’s one of her growing line of Your Resident Gourmet seasoning mixes and sugars.

$12.50 per 6.5-ounce jar. Available at chefjenniferhillbooker.com/pantry.

Classic pesto collection gift box from Bella Cucina Artful Food.

Classic pesto collection gift box from Bella Cucina Artful Food

Longtime Atlantans will remember when Alisa Barry opened her Buckhead cafe and served food that reflected her culinary training in California and her time traveling the hill towns of Italy. The pestos she used in her cooking were huge customer favorites, and it wasn’t long before she began offering those pestos in little glass jars, perfect for enjoying at home. Gradually, she expanded her offerings to dozens of pestos, crackers, oils, condiments and other pantry staples, as well as dinnerware and other essentials for dining and entertaining. But, the classic pestos remain a favorite — so much so, that she’s boxed three of our favorites into a perfect gift package. The set includes jars of basil pesto, olivada olive pesto and sun-dried tomato pesto — the first three pestos she offered for sale. The recipient will enjoy using them in the recipes found on the Bella Cucina website — if they don’t just spoon them right out of the jar onto crackers or toast.

$45 per set of three 6-ounce jars. Available at Bella Cucina in the Buckhead Village, 270 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta, or at bellacucina.com.

