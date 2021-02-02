Stock up: Buy these three treats for your Valentine

Caketinis from Sugarholic Desserts

Teasha Chestnut of East Point-based Sugarholic Desserts suggests that, for Valentine’s Day, you should have your drink, but eat it, too. And, to make that possible, she will deliver a caketini to your door, or that of your sweetheart. What is a caketini? Think: a trifle of boozy frosting and tipsy cake, all layered inside a cute, reusable drink shaker. She makes the frostings and cake with premium spirits, and one spoonful tells you there’s plenty of alcohol in this treat, which is why it’s only meant for those 21 and older. Caketinis come in six flavors — from lemonberry to creme de la creme — and with suggestions for a martini that will complement the flavors. For example, Chestnut suggested that we enjoy our lemonberry caketini with a martini of strawberry vodka and RumChata Limon. It was a perfect combination.

$12 per 7-ounce caketini. Shipped frozen with ice packs. Order at sugarholicdesserts.com.

Shimmer sugar from Your Resident Gourmet. Courtesy of Jennifer Hill Booker Credit: Jennifer Hill Booker Credit: Jennifer Hill Booker

Shimmer sugar from Your Resident Gourmet

Those of us doing homemade for Valentine’s Day will need a jar of chef Jennifer Hill Booker’s shimmer sugar. This sparkly, pink mix of colored and flavored sugar isn’t just sweet, it also has hints of citrus, pomegranate and ginger — not enough to overwhelm, just enough to be interesting. This shimmer sugar will add a touch of glitter to the buttercream on your Valentine cupcakes or cake, and it’s perfect for rimming the glass for your Valentine’s cocktail. It’s one of a growing number of seasoning mixes, sprinkles and sugars in Hill’s new Your Resident Gourmet line.

$12.50 per 8-ounce jar. Available at chefjenniferhillbooker.com/pantry.

