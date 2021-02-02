Stock up: Buy these three treats for your Valentine

We’ve got one classic suggestion for Valentine’s Day, and two you may not have thought of.
A box of chocolates from Godiva
Is there anyone who hasn’t treasured a heart-shaped keepsake box, once full of chocolates, now full of valentines and mementos of our sweetheart (or sweethearts)? And, then, there are those of us who remember when Godiva Chocolatier boutiques began opening up around the country in the 1970s. Their bonbons were such a step up from the mass-market chocolate we’d been eating. Smooth, perfectly tempered, with luscious fillings and in fun shapes, each distinctively marked — it was hard to choose a favorite, and even the purchase of a single bonbon was such a treat. So, this year, treat your sweetheart to a box of Godiva chocolates. You can choose a heart-shaped box in dark, milk or assorted chocolates, or a chocolate gift box with a mix of fillings. Some of this year’s new flavors are milk chocolate cappuccino, dark chocolate molten lava (the favorite of all who sampled our box) and white chocolate strawberry crème.
From $6.95 for a 6-piece heart-shaped box of foil-wrapped hearts, to $99.95 for a 37-piece assortment in a keepsake fabric heart box. Available at godiva.com.
Credit: Kalida Williams Photography
Caketinis from Sugarholic Desserts
Teasha Chestnut of East Point-based Sugarholic Desserts suggests that, for Valentine’s Day, you should have your drink, but eat it, too. And, to make that possible, she will deliver a caketini to your door, or that of your sweetheart. What is a caketini? Think: a trifle of boozy frosting and tipsy cake, all layered inside a cute, reusable drink shaker. She makes the frostings and cake with premium spirits, and one spoonful tells you there’s plenty of alcohol in this treat, which is why it’s only meant for those 21 and older. Caketinis come in six flavors — from lemonberry to creme de la creme — and with suggestions for a martini that will complement the flavors. For example, Chestnut suggested that we enjoy our lemonberry caketini with a martini of strawberry vodka and RumChata Limon. It was a perfect combination.
$12 per 7-ounce caketini. Shipped frozen with ice packs. Order at sugarholicdesserts.com.
Credit: Jennifer Hill Booker
Shimmer sugar from Your Resident Gourmet
Those of us doing homemade for Valentine’s Day will need a jar of chef Jennifer Hill Booker’s shimmer sugar. This sparkly, pink mix of colored and flavored sugar isn’t just sweet, it also has hints of citrus, pomegranate and ginger — not enough to overwhelm, just enough to be interesting. This shimmer sugar will add a touch of glitter to the buttercream on your Valentine cupcakes or cake, and it’s perfect for rimming the glass for your Valentine’s cocktail. It’s one of a growing number of seasoning mixes, sprinkles and sugars in Hill’s new Your Resident Gourmet line.
$12.50 per 8-ounce jar. Available at chefjenniferhillbooker.com/pantry.
