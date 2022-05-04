RECIPE: Little rays of sunshine in the form of Petit Soleils

There is a bakery in Paris famous for simple things. For nearly 90 years, Maison Poilâne has enjoyed international renown for big, beautiful rustic loaves of sourdough baked in wood-fired ovens, hearty, seedy rye breads and small, deceptively simple-looking butter cookies called punitions. These small cookies are offered gratis to Poilâne’s many customers, an act that, to me, has always represented the highest expression of the generous spirit that runs in the food world. These cookies are simple tokens of neighborliness, and also happen to be quite delicious.