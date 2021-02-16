X

RECIPE: Durkee grilled chicken and sweet potatoes

Grilled Durkee chicken is paired here with roasted honey cinnamon sweet potatoes and apple walnut spring salad. Courtesy of Megan Ratigan
Credit: Megan Ratigan

By Bob Townsend

Retired flight attendant Cathy Ratigan teaches at Peachtree Presbyterian Preschool in Atlanta.

Ratigan and her husband have three grown sons, who, along with their wives, often join them for family meals.

“That means I’m cooking for eight now,” Ratigan said. “It’s not all the time, but I love when we can do it.”

On the nights when she’s cooking just for two, Ratigan tends to make meals that are simple and nutritious.

“When I grew up, you always had to have a starch,” she said. “Potatoes, rice, noodles. And, when my boys were home, I needed that to fill them up. But, we’ve changed our eating habits. We discovered that a meat and vegetable is all you really need.”

Staples include salmon, shrimp, pork tenderloin and chicken, plus “the occasional hamburger.”

Cathy Ratigan grills a longtime favorite, chicken marinated in Durkee sauce. Courtesy of Megan Ratigan
Credit: Megan Ratigan

And, like many others, the Ratigans like to cook on their Big Green Egg, whenever they can. “We use it a lot,” she said.

A longtime favorite recipe for Big Green Egg evenings is what Ratigan calls Durkee grilled chicken, made with Durkee Famous Sauce.

“It’s the easiest,” she said. “I have had the recipe forever. If you’ve seen it, it’s just putting Durkee on chicken. You could do it in the oven, but you want to do it on the grill.”

Ratigan likes to serve the chicken with roasted sweet potatoes, drizzled with cinnamon and honey.

“We grow sweet potatoes at school for our outdoor classroom,” she said. “I came up with this recipe to ensure that the children would eat them, and they absolutely loved them. They get almost candied on the outside.”

Ratigan reckons that, more than anything else, her sons influenced her cooking, but that continues to change.

“I guess my cooking is pretty basic, because my boys were a little picky growing up, so I just tried to fix kind of plain, good food,” she said. “I’m not a fancy cook, but I enjoy cooking, and do cook healthier than I used to.”

Durkee Grilled Chicken
  • 8 skinless, boneless chicken thighs and breasts
  • ½ jar Durkee Famous Sauce, plus more for serving
  • Marinate the chicken thighs and breasts in Durkee sauce for at least 30 minutes.
  • Heat the grill to 400, and grill the chicken, turning once, until cooked through, about 6 minutes per side, or to a resting internal temperature of 165. Makes eight servings.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 507 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 77 grams protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, no fiber, 21 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 304 milligrams cholesterol, 992 milligrams sodium.

Sweet Potatoes with Cinnamon and Honey
  • 4 large peeled and cubed sweet potatoes
  • ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup honey
  • 2 teaspoons of cinnamon
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • In a small bowl, whisk the olive oil, honey and cinnamon together.
  • Heat the oven to 375.
  • Lay the sweet potatoes in a single layer on a cookie sheet lined with no-stick aluminum foil. Drizzle the oil and honey mixture over the potatoes, and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Roast for 25-30 minutes, or until tender, stirring a few times. Makes eight servings.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 151 calories (percent of calories from fat, 39), 1 gram protein, 23 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber, 7 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 36 milligrams sodium.

Serve the chicken and sweet potatoes together with a salad for an easy, crowd-pleasing dinner.

