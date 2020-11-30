Made in Georgia: Woman’s love of Emily G’s jams led to a career making them

Emily G’s You’re the Jam gift set includes 1.5-ounce jars of the company's most popular flavors. Courtesy of Pete Massey Credit: Pete Massey Credit: Pete Massey

The company has grown, in large part, because Burns takes the time to meet with chefs and shop owners, offering tastings and listening to what they think, and what they need.

“We set up tastings and start conversations,” she said. “When I meet with chefs, I get to hear their ideas about what they could do with our jams. They were the ones who inspired our food service line. We now produce gallon containers of triple berry, fig pomegranate, peach marmalade and datil peach marmalade.”

Some restaurants, like Local Three, tell Burns to bring whatever she likes, and then they get creative in the kitchen.

“Local Three has supported us forever,” Burns said, “and I love to see what they create with the flavors we take to them. It’s the same with some of our other restaurant and hotel clients, like Little Alley Steak, Hotel Indigo Atlanta-Vinings and Longleaf at the Atlanta Botanical Garden.”

If you order an Emily G’s charcuterie jam kit, you’ll receive three flavors of jams and step-by-step directions for creating a charcuterie board like this one. (The cheese, charcuterie and fruit are not included.) Courtesy of Pete Massey Credit: Pete Massey Credit: Pete Massey

Tastings in small retail stores allow Burns to get to know the owners and help them find the right flavor mix for their customers. Getting into large retail stores is different. “The bigger stores have their own process,” she said, “reviewing certain types of products on a schedule they create, and each retailer is different. Once they taste it, they’re hooked. Then, the hurdle is finding shelf space in the stores.”

These days, Emily G’s can be found in the Murray’s Cheese departments in Georgia Kroger stores, and is featured as a local product in Southeastern Whole Foods Markets and Fresh Markets, as well as being available in a host of specialty shops around the region.

With so many people creating cheese boards and charcuterie plates, Emily G’s offers help in the form of a kit that includes three flavors of jams and step-by-step directions right on the package. Courtesy of Pete Massey Credit: Pete Massey Credit: Pete Massey

Creativity in using the company’s products doesn’t just reside in the chefs they work with. The whole Burns family gets into the kitchen, dreaming up nontraditional ways to enjoy their jams. Their cookbook, “Spread the Love to Your Table” ($12, available on their website), includes recipes for cocktails, mocktails, appetizers, entrees, sides and desserts.

Now, there’s something new for the jam fans. The company recently launched a charcuterie jam kit that includes three of its most popular flavors — jalapeno raspberry, peach marmalade and fig pomegranate — chosen because they complement cheese and charcuterie. The box also includes step-by-step directions for creating a charcuterie board that’s Insta-worthy.

