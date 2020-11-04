COOKBOOK REVIEW: Modern comforts with an Asian flair

“Have you ever heard of a spring roll bar?” Dzung Lewis asks in “The Honeysuckle Cookbook: 100 Feel-Good Recipes to Live Deliciously” (Rodale, $27.99). Can’t say I have, but I’m intrigued.

The author tells us how her Vietnamese immigrant parents would throw parties at their Santa Clara, California, home with rice papers, peanut sauce, piles of homegrown herbs, and various other fixings set out for guests to assemble themselves. The spring roll recipe that follows, along with its gorgeous accompanying photograph, shows how anyone, anywhere, can re-create this lovely scenario with little hassle or skill, prompting me to bookmark it for a later date.