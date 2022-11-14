Fast-casual skincare spas are opening across Atlanta

Credit: CatMax Photography Credit: CatMax Photography

Heyday

The New York-based Heyday Skincare franchise recently opened its first Heydey Atlanta location in Dunwoody, with a Midtown spot near Piedmont Park coming this year and an Inman Park location slated for 2023.

Touting casual facials that don’t require changing into a robe, Heyday offers 50-minute services ($109 per month for members and $130 for non-members ) that can have you in and out during a lunch break.

“At Heyday, we take the facial out of the spa to create a modern and upbeat atmosphere. Our goal is to help you achieve your skincare goals through personalized treatments, curated home care routines and guidance from our licensed estheticians on how to maintain your results,” said Pope.

Before facials begin, estheticians do a brief skin analysis in a semi-private, curtained room. Customers can select from “enhancements,” such as LED light therapy, gua sha, chemical peels, diamond-tip microdermabrasion and microcurrent therapy,which cost $50-$80 each and are 50% off for members.

The bright and airy retail space in the front of the studio showcases beauty brands such as Supergoop, Naturopathica, Moon Juice and Mara.

123 Perimeter Center West, Dunwoody. 770-373-7670, heydayskincare.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Clean Your Dirty Face

Alpharetta and Sandy Springs are two of Clean Your Dirty Face’s franchise locations around the country, with a location in Buckhead opening soon. The experience, which CEO Shama Patel launched in 2015, includes 30-minute skincare services and the option to purchase its skincare line.

The facial bars aren’t meant to replace the Zen experience of a spa day but instead provide an affordable freshen-up similar to a blowout bar, where you’re in and out quickly. Just like Heyday, Clean Your Dirty Face asks guests to leave their clothes on while an esthetician steams, deep cleans, exfoliates, masks, tones and moisturizes.

A single facial is $50 There are membership options, including the Black Card Membership that, for $600, includes 12 facials in 12 months and a yearlong 10% retail discount. Each service includes an acupressure massage and optional add-ons, including lip plumper, emergency zit treatment or LED blue light therapy for $10-$20 more.

6345 Halcyon Way, Alpharetta, 678-653-1150 and 227 Sandy Springs Place NE, Sandy Springs, 678-999-6603. cleanyourdirtyface.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Faced The Facial Studio

The most luxurious and spa-like of the three fast-facial concepts, Faced The Facial Studio offers 30- and 50-minute customized services in beautifully appointed, private treatment rooms. The two Atlanta-area locations at Westside Provisions District and Morningside Village (a third is set to open in Buckhead Village this winter) are open until 9 p.m. on weeknights to meet clients’ needs.

“There were two key elements that I was looking for in my own skincare experience that have now become the foundation for what we offer at our Faced studios: an accessible yet luxurious experience and a hyper-individualized skincare model at a flat rate,” said founder Ansley Bowman, who launched Faced last year.

Each custom facial ($70 for 30 minutes, $115 for 50 minutes) begins with a deep cleanse and skin consultation followed by a treatment. It might include steam and extractions, exfoliation, masks, enzyme peels, microdermabrasion, LED therapy and facial massage, with no additional cost. In addition, the skincare studio’s menu includes HydraFacials ($200-$285), which are also customized to the client. Membership packages start at $60 per month.

“It’s an escape. If our clients aren’t completely relaxed and at ease for the duration of their visit, then we haven’t done our job. The new location will be no exception and I cannot wait to welcome everyone in,” said Bowman.

In addition to facials, Faced also offers an array of retail products from skincare brands such as iS Clinical, Augustinus Bader, Image Skincare, RéVive and Cosmedix.

1198B Howell Mill Road, Atlanta, 404-482-3596 and 1409 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta, 470-431-5204, facedfacialstudio.com.