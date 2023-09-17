Fans at day 3 of Music Midtown eagerly await Lil Baby, Guns N’ Roses

Day three of Music Midtown opened Sunday with blue skies and sunshine, a welcome reprieve from yesterday’s early showers.

Small crowds formed for the early acts but were fairly sparse; more attendees are expected to arrive as the day gets closer to today’s headliners, Lil Baby, Incubus and Guns N’ Roses.

Even though the crowds weren’t huge, they appeared more than pleased at the performances of some of the lesser known groups that preceded the headliners.

Inhaler

Inhaler, an Irish pop rock band, took the Venmo stage by storm, their indie rock sound blaring out across Piedmont Park under sunny skies Sunday afternoon.

Lead singer and frontman Elijah Hewson brought strong musical talent and a star quality to the stage. He may have learned a thing or two from his dad, Bono, the lead singer of U2 and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

”We love you, Georgia!” Hewson said.

They opened with “These Are The Days” from their sophomore album, “Cuts and Bruises,” which came out this year.

While they had two guitars, bass guitar and drums dominating their sound, they also had keyboard and special effects adding layers of complexity to the performance.

But Hewson’s clear, bright vocals stole the show as his voice resonated out across the audience.Inhaler maintained an upbeat rhythm for the set, giving the audience the chance to bounce and sway along. They have developed a stronger following in the U.S. over the last few years after debuting at number one on the Irish Albums Chart in their home country.

The band performed some of their top tracks, including “Just To Keep You Satisfied,” and “It Won’t Always Be Like This,” and they closed with “My Honest Face,” one of their most well-known songs.The band took a break from opening for Pearl Jam in several U.S. cities to perform at the Bourbon and Beyond music festival in Kentucky on Friday and at Music Midtown Sunday.

Stay tuned for more coverage throughout the day, including for tonight’s highly anticipated headliners: Lil Baby, Incubus and Guns N’ Roses.