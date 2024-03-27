BreakingNews
Baltimore bridge collapse: Ship's fuel heater pressure gauges had problem in 2023
FamilySearch full text search feature is gamechanger

040316 ROSWELL, GA: Names and dates line the voluminous records at the Church of Latter Day Saints Family History Center, where people come to research their family's genealogy.

By Kenneth H. Thomas Jr. – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

The FamilySearch.org full text search feature, now in their labs area, that became known to most of us only about a month ago, is proving to be a research gamechanger. I have heard from over a dozen of my most experienced and often professional genealogists/historians who have all found something they never found before, even after years of research.

The full text feature has indexed people’s names and other features using Artificial Intelligence (AI). They have indexed handwritten original documents, as well as typed or published records. Once found, you can view the original, and a text transcript.

Right now, the only records they claim are featured are U.S. Land and Probate Records and some from Mexico. Other types of records are also included, so you may be surprised. Pace yourself, keep a list of your searches, and where to return.

Once you put your keywords in — that could be an ancestor’s full name in quotes, or just a surname, or perhaps a slave’s name — then you need to use one of the four filters. You should start of by using “Record Place” to pick which state, and county, then “Apply.” Then you can pick a time frame, the Record Type, or Collection. Location and time frame are the most useful.

So, what is out there? Everything. New discoveries are best found in places where there aren’t as many published books, or indexes to records. Or on a brand-new project.

To start, go to FamilySearch.org and sign into your free account. On the homepage, scroll down on the far-right side to “Family Search Labs,” and click “View Experiments.” Then pick the one on the far left, “Expand Your Search with Full Text.” But don’t delay.

April’s Lunch and Learn Lecture topic

Joe Windish, co-creator of the documentary, “Central State Hospital: An Oral History,” will speak at the Georgia Archives for the Lunch and Learn on April 12. It starts at noon and is free. Bring your own lunch. See GeorgiaArchives.org for further information. Central State Hospital, near Milledgeville, was the state’s mental health facility.

Cemetries search

FamilySearch.org/en/cemeteries is the link for the new cemeteries feature, so check that out. They link lots of things together when you find someone.

Contact Kenneth H. Thomas Jr., P. O. Box 901, Decatur, GA 30031 or kenthomasongenealogy.com.

About the Author

Kenneth H. Thomas Jr.
