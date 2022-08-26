Family of Silas ‘SiMan’ Alexander working to keep his legacy alive

Lex Alexander said he wanted to “give back” to others while keeping “dad’s legacy of positivity alive.”

According to its website, the organization, which is seeking nonprofit designation, aims to “produce a network of resources and sustain a level of community service involvement to provide hope, opportunities and support to families affected by the struggles of pancreatic cancer and other significant hardships.”

On Saturday, Sept. 3, the SiMan Stay Positive Foundation will hold a 5k walk/run from 7-9 a.m. at Stone Mountain Park, located at 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd. in Stone Mountain. A health fair that will include vendors, blood pressure checks and testing for cholesterol and diabetes is set to take place at the Mall West End, at 850 Oak St. SW in Atlanta, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The next day, which would have marked SiMan’s 59th birthday, will include an all-white party from 3-8 p.m. at Monticello, at 2000 Powers Ferry Road in Marietta.

“He has been doing all-white parties since before I was born,” said Lex Alexander of his dad, who served from 2018 to 2021 as a co-host on the nationally syndicated “The Chubb Rock Show with SiMan Baby.” In January 2022, the 2018 Georgia Music Hall of Fame inductee received the Phoenix Award from former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for his ”indelible” impression on the city.

“We thought it would be fitting: an all-white party in SiMan’s honor. As everybody knows, ‘Ain’t no party like a SiMan party ‘cause a SiMan party don’t stop,’” he said, quoting a popular phrase his dad used on air and in person at events he hosted and emceed. “We mean that not only in life but in death as well,” said Lex Alexander, 25, who serves as COO of the foundation, while his mom serves as CEO.

“He was somebody that would dedicate his time to any and everybody for any and everything,” said Lex Alexander. “We want to also extend that out.”

Sandra Alexander said she and her son were amazed at how he could be such a good father and husband while still taking the time to help so many people.

“He was just that person,” she said. “He would be wherever he thought he needed to be to support someone. He would have an event that morning, he would have an event that afternoon and he would have an event that night. But if there were someone that called him and say ‘It’s my mom’s 70th birthday and she loves listening to you; can you just come by and say hi?’, he would do it. That was Si.”

Silas "SiMan" Alexander and Chubb Rock man the afternoon show on Majic 107.5/97.5.

SiMan — known for his on-air catchphrase “When I say SiMan, you say Baby! SiMan Bayebaay!” — was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2021 following gallbladder surgery; his father lost his own battle with the illness at 69. And just three months before the Eatonton native’s death, his cousin, radio personality Gary “MixMaster Mitch” Mitchell — diagnosed like SiMan with stage-four pancreatic cancer — died from the disease. After their diagnoses, the two had started a podcast, “Cousins with Cancer,” to educate others about pancreatic cancer. The illness, which SiMan called “the sneaky cancer,” is not often detected in its early stages as it doesn’t cause symptoms until it spreads to other organs.

Despite a late-stage diagnosis, SiMan, his family said, lived by his “stay positive” mantra. “I remember the day that he was diagnosed,” said Sandra Alexander. “We sat there and he looked at me and said, ‘This is hard. But I thank God that I’m able to hold you again. I can call my son. I can talk to him. What if I had just gotten hit by a bus?’ He just looked for the positive, even that day.”

Lex Alexander said they want to provide “any and everybody with...moral support,” noting the impact of the support they received from their family, friends and workplaces while SiMan was sick.

While they think SiMan would approve of the organization they started in his memory, they also suspect he would try to downplay his impact.

“He was such a selfless, humble individual that he’s probably saying ‘Why are you making this fuss about me? I’m just an old record player,’” said Sandra Alexander, laughing. “He would say that sometimes. ‘I’m just Si and I do what I do and I do what I can for whomever I can.’ "

“I think if he saw what we were doing, he would be very happy,” Lex Alexander said.

For more information on the SiMan Stay Positive Foundation and the SiMan Stay Positive Foundation Weekend Take-Over, visit simanstaypositivefoundation.org/