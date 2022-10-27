Eyedrum celebrates unique legacy of avant-garde Black Mountain College

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The exhibition begins with a quick summary of the cultural impact of the Bauhaus, from which Josef and Anni Albers had come and which inspired much of the college’s multidisciplinary curriculum. Then it surveys the evolution of Black Mountain College itself, through explanatory panels combined with vintage photographs of the college and of artworks.

This survey tells a coherent and often entertaining story, but it’s so much to take in that the exhibition will yield its riches most for those who have at least a passing knowledge of the cast of characters.

It isn’t necessary, however, to have any idea of how influential a photographer and cultural critic the College student Jonathan Williams later became when you peruse the tale of a visit from the FBI, based on the Veterans Administration fear that the college posed a threat to what it called “internal security.”

The FBI concluded that Williams’ unorthodox approach to learning how to write poetry appeared to be a valid college enrollment, despite what Williams called “some laxity in the keeping of records by the college.”

The FBI noted with concern, however: “A student may do nothing all day and in the middle of the night may decide he wants to paint or write, which he does, and he may call upon his teachers at this time for guidance.”

In this fashion, the exhibition offers enough snippets about such students and faculty as Robert Rauschenberg, Shoji Hamada, Merce Cunningham and Robert Creeley to provoke visitors to do their own investigation of the aspects of the unique institution that interest them most.

There have been a fair number of books about Black Mountain College in the half-century since Martin Duberman pioneered the re-evaluation of its history with “Black Mountain: An Experiment in Community,” so there are ample sources to satisfy curiosity.

This includes Amanda Fortini’s July 7 survey essay in The New York Times, which serves as a very useful companion to this show. Each provides depth in aspects of Black Mountain College that the other mentions only in passing.

VISUAL ART REVIEW

“Idea + Place - Advancing the Legacy of Black Mountain College”

Through Nov. 12. Eyedrum, 515 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta. eyedrum.org.

