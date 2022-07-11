Express’ headbanging ‘Lizzie’ warrants earplugs

At different intervals, the show recalls everything from “Tommy” and “Sweeney Todd” to “Rent” and “Spring Awakening,” without ever comparing very favorably to any of them. Some of the flashier musical numbers are replete with displays of strobe lights and smoke-machine emissions (all the more reason to wear a mask these days), but its dramatic narrative remains conversely dull and murky.

The cast of the Actor's Express production "Lizzie," a rock musical retelling of the Lizzie Borden story, includes Jasmine Renee Ellis (clockwise from top), Megan Zhang, Jessica De Maria and Christina Leidel. (Courtesy of Casey Gardner Ford)

Notwithstanding that most of “Lizzie” is conceived as one big, loud rock concert anyway, to suggest that indeed it might have sufficed to present it in an “in-concert” format — with the cast simply standing at center stage, performing the songs and filling in the necessary plot details as so much banter in between — would have deprived us of valuable contributions from Acker’s design team. The stark, striking lighting is by Maranda DeBusk. And costume designer Alan Yeong’s Goth-influenced work accentuates lots of black lace and leather boots, as well as chic brocade skirts and jackets.

Acker, better known for her acting (most recently as the lawyer Sarah Weddington in Horizon’s “Roe”), demonstrates an unexpectedly sharp and stylish directorial flair. The muddled script is entirely out of her hands, alas, and those of her actors, too. Lost in all the dark and convoluted commotion are many opportunities to shed much light as a character study of tortured souls, in terms of the dysfunctional family dynamics between Ellis and De Maria, or the complicated kinship between Ellis and Zhang — never mind the show’s feminist protestations about “burning down the patriarchy” or whatever.

The most intriguing and fascinating portrait on view is Leidel’s subtly layered and relatively nuanced turn as the vaguely insinuating, slightly menacing young housekeeper. On the one hand, that’s not overly surprising, given some of her previous work (in Legacy’s “The Miracle Worker,” Theatrical Outfit’s “Indecent” or Georgia Ensemble’s “Vanity Fair”). But in “Lizzie,” on the other hand, she follows Acker’s lead in the sense of branching out in a bold and unpredictable direction. Whoever thought she might have a headbanging, heavy metal diva in her bag of tricks?

THEATER REVIEW

“Lizzie”

Through July 24. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $35-$40 ($20 for students). Conant Performing Arts Center (at Oglethorpe University), 4484 Peachtree Rd. N.E., Brookhaven. 404-607-7469. www.actors-express.com.

Bottom line: Alternately dazzling and deafening.