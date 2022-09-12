‘Everybody’ sends Alliance’s Booth off with a bang

Which brings us to the opening-night performance of the Alliance’s “Everybody,” which was supposed to be my chance to make a certain amends. I was fully prepared to stand up for Booth — not because I’ve necessarily loved every single thing she has done over the preceding 21 years, and yet, at the same time, specifically because of everything she has achieved here, in its ultimate totality.

Combined Shape Caption Chris Kayser (left) appears with Shakirah DeMesier in the Alliance's "Everybody." (Courtesy of the Alliance Theatre/Greg Mooney) Credit: Greg Mooney

Booth may be going out with a whimper, in terms of her opening-night curtain speeches, but she brings to an end her career as an Atlanta-based theater director with a big, bold, beautiful, brilliant, breathtaking bang of a last hurrah. Written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and co-directed with Tinashe Kajese-Bolden (who staged the Alliance’s terrific “Toni Stone” earlier this year), “Everybody” is a modernized update of the medieval morality play “Everyman,” and the production is simply stunning.

Now, as then, the story depicts a soul-searching journey for the meaning of life and the struggle to accept the inevitability of death. It’s about confronting and reconciling the vague line between dreams and reality, about the inherent flaws and weaknesses of humanity in general and assuming individual responsibility for one’s own decisions and deeds, and about “existence as a process of self-discovery.” It’s all that — and, in Jacobs-Jenkins’ clever version of events, still rather hilarious on top of all that.

Combined Shape Caption Andrew Benator plays the character of Death in "Everybody" at the Alliance Theatre. (Courtesy of the Alliance Theatre/Greg Mooney) Credit: Greg Mooney

To divulge much more regarding the unique unfolding of “Everybody” would ruin the element of surprise and sheer wonderment in the Alliance show. Part of its premise has been already widely publicized: Some in the cast are assigned fixed roles (Deidrie Henry as “God” and “Understanding,” Andrew Benator as “Death,” Shakirah DeMesier as “Love”), while the remaining ensemble members draw names at each performance to determine who’s portraying which other character(s).

The opening-night audience had the great fortune to witness and savor the graceful and resourceful Courtney Patterson as Everybody, whose portrayal impressed so definitively that it’s hard to imagine any of her fellow “Somebodies” (as they’re billed in the program) — the equally qualified actors Brandon Burditt, Chris Kayser, Bethany Anne Lind and Joseph J. Pendergrast — faring better in the role, or, for that matter, in any part other than those they played so perfectly themselves that night.

Additional kudos go to the striking lighting design of Thom Weaver, the intricate soundscape of Melanie Chen Cole and the efficient projections of Milton Cordero.

Even so, and with all due respect to co-director Kajese-Bolden, the Alliance’s “Everybody” is primarily a testament to Booth and her many years of dedicated service and contribution to the Atlanta theater community. Whether or not she happened to be there in person on opening night to feel or appreciate our gratitude and admiration, I suppose, is finally beside the point.

THEATER REVIEW

“Everybody”

Through Oct. 2. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sundays. $25-$78 ($10 for teens). Alliance Theatre (at the Woodruff Arts Center), 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600, alliancetheatre.org .

Bottom line: An appropriately bold and brilliant last hurrah for departing Alliance artistic director Susan Booth.