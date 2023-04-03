Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Hop to it. Celebrate the season with special events at the Children’s Museum of Atlanta. Kids will learn the fun Bunny Hop dance and have the opportunity to listen to a reading of “Good News, It’s Easter” by Glenys Nellist. The vividly illustrated book features whimsical rhyming stories which address the Easter story specifically for young kids. Both events are included with standard admission. April 8. Free for ages 11 months and younger; all others, $19.95. 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-659-5437, childrensmuseumatlanta.org.

Brunch party. Start a new family tradition with brunch at Drawbar, located in the Bellyard Hotel, and enjoy live music, professional photos with the Easter bunny and a real-life bunny petting zoo. Brunch is a la carte; $5 per person fee at the door for photos and petting zoo. Noon-3 p.m. April 9. 1 Interlock Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-806-8333, bellyardhotel.com.

Photos and egg hunt. Take professional photos with the Easter bunny at Avalon. Photos are first come, first served at the concierge so come ready as a family for this snapshot. Photo packages start at $15. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 6-7 and 9:30-6 p.m. April 8. Additionally, children can collect 10 eggs then redeem them for a bag of festive treats during the annual Hop-A-Long Easter egg hunt at Avalon’s Plaza. For kiddos up to 3 years old, the event will begin at 8:30 a.m.; ages 4 to 7, 9:30 a.m. April 8. 400 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 770-765-2000, experienceavalon.com.

Worship service. The annual non-denominational Easter sunrise service at Stone Mountain Park will be open to everyone at the top of the mountain as well as the base on the Memorial Lawn. The service is free however Skyride lift tickets are $15 one-way and $20 roundtrip; guests may utilize the walk-up trail to the top of the mountain for free. Vehicle entry to the park is $20 for a one-day permit except for church vans and busses, which are free. Sign language interpreters for hearing impaired guests will be present. Park gates open at 3 a.m.; lift at 4 a.m.; and service at 7 a.m. April 9. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 770-498-5690, stonemountainpark.com.

For DIY Easter baskets and treats

Sweet treats. Customize the candy portion of Easter baskets by adding a bag full of rainbow mini-milk chocolate eggs from Dylan’s Candy Bar. For individual gifts, opt for the Easter rabbit-themed tackle box which includes mini-milk chocolate bunnies, pressed sugar bunnies, gummy bunnies and much more. After the holiday, the box doubles as a storage container for small collectibles, trinkets or candy refills, too. Easter baskets are also available; one is filled with a plush bunny that may become a new favorite toy plus an assortment of candy while another features a big basket of candy, perfect for sharing with several kids and adults. Prices vary. dylanscandybar.com.

Slime time. Kids can get creative with Easter-themed slime kits from the Sloomoo Institute. Choose from eight different selections which includes a golden egg, a yellow butter fizz slime rolled in gold sugar paper that smells like a delectable egg crème or the fuzzy bunny that features a light pink snow fizz slime with a fuzzy bunny topper which smells like marshmallow fluff. Prices vary. 3637 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 770-370-8875, sloomooinstitute.com.

Local gifts. Head to Seed Factory for a variety of Easter-appropriate items including Jellycat soft plush bunnies with big floppy ears; wooden, hand-painted bunny families from Tender Leaf Toys; Meri Meri velvet-covered rabbit ears headband; the “I Am Bunny” book by Richard Scarry; and an assortment of baskets that can be stuffed with goodies for Easter then used as a backpack or picnic basket post-holiday. Prices vary. 763 Trabert Ave. NW, Atlanta. 404-355-2043, seedfactoryatlanta.com.

Gourmet goodies. Treat yourself to milk chocolate, dark chocolate ganache, milk chocolate caramel and more decadent flavors in the form of 18 bright, foil-wrapped eggs from Godiva. Sharing is optional. $29. godiva.com.