Emory’s Tiphanie Yanique explores family and connection in her latest novel.

Vulture and The New York Times recently named “Monster in the Middle” a most anticipated book of fall 2021, with Vulture describing Yanique as “a writer’s writer” and “one of the most inventive stylists of her generation.” The author has also won several awards for her writing, among them a listing as one of the National Book Foundation’s 5 Under 35 for her first book, “How to Escape a Leper Colony,” and the 2014 Flaherty-Dunnan First Novel Prize from the Center for Fiction for “Land of Love and Drowning.”

Caption "Monster in the Middle" by Tiphanie Yanique Courtesy of Riverhead Books

It’s high praise that comes off the back of a lot of hard work. The road to getting published is a winding, challenging one for any author, though Yanique is quick to mention the banality of calling it so (“That’s the life of an artist,” she says). She emphasizes the importance of mentorship, crediting her own mentors as the keys to her success in getting published. “The world isn’t waiting for you to put your art out there,” Yanique says. “You are on your own in having to convince yourself that what you’re doing is worthy, and I just don’t think any artist gets to a place that might be considered success without support.”

Yanique’s conviction in having strong, supportive leadership within the field explains why the author chose to pursue teaching as well. Her passion for education is evident in the way she talks about her job at Emory University. Unlike some writers, she says, who go into teaching half-heartedly out of necessity, she does it out of genuine enjoyment. “I’m not a reluctant professor,” Yanique says, laughing. “I love teaching and I’m very passionate about what I do in the classroom.”

Before teaching English and creative writing at Emory, Yanique taught at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where she directed the creative writing program. In 2019, the author moved to Atlanta. She immediately fell in love with the city, and its artistic and academic communities. Georgia’s capital holds a special place in Yanique’s heart; it even makes an appearance in “Monster in the Middle,” as the home of the character Fly.

“Monster in the Middle” is only a slice of the metaphorical pie that is Yanique’s body of work. She’s published four books so far, her very first being “How to Escape a Leper Colony.” “Wife,” a poetry collection, and “Land of Love and Drowning,” her inaugural novel, round out her body of work.

While the four are very different in terms of structure, there are common themes. Yanique explores community and belonging in all her work, and there are heavy cultural influences, specifically from the Virgin Islands, in what she writes.

In a way, it feels like “Monster in the Middle” is a natural next step in the journey that is Yanique’s writing. The novel addresses two aspects of life that are important to the author and influence everybody in some way, shape or form. The first is that as much as people are individuals, they’re all connected to community and they all belong to someone. The other is that reflecting on one’s history and considering where one came from can help someone figure out where they’re going, be it romantically or otherwise.

“We are all agents in our life,” Yanique says. “And yet, we are also never alone. Eventually, we have this horrifying recognition that the choices available to us are often not of our own making, and the baggage we arrive with in the world, we had very little to do with. It all affects us and influences how we live our lives.”

Simona Lucchi is the inaugural ArtsATL Fellow, a year-long annual fellowship designed to mentor a post-graduate aspiring arts writer of color. She is a recent graduate of Kennesaw State University with a double major in dance and journalism. Lucchi is also part of the ImmerseATL dance artist program. Her ArtsATL Fellowship is made possible through a generous gift from National Black Arts.

Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

Working closely with the American Press Institute, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is embarking on an experiment to identify, nurture and expand a network of news partnerships across metro Atlanta and the state.

Our newest partner, ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll be introducing more partners, and we’d love to hear your feedback.

You can reach Managing Editor Mark A. Waligore via email at mark.waligore@ajc.com.