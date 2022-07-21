Emory’s Paul Bhasin named new music director of DeKalb Symphony Orchestra

“I am thrilled to be joining the DeKalb Symphony as its Music Director,” Bhasin said in a press release. “When I led the orchestra earlier this year, I was impressed by both the musicianship of the orchestra’s musicians as well as their commitment and enthusiasm for its cultural mission. I am honored to help advance this mission in the DSO’s next chapter, and look forward to working with the musicians, board, executive director and all who support the orchestra.”

Bhasin won the Yamaha Young Performing Artist Competition in 1998, and has since led a variety of university, academic and professional ensembles throughout North America. He recent performed at the Kennedy Center and in the People’s Republic of China.

He is the music director and conductor of the Atlanta Chamber Music Festival.

The trumpet is his instrument of choice and he has recorded under the batons of such conductors as Michael Tilson Thomas, James Conlon, James DePriest and Gustav Meier.

