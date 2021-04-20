Celebrate Earth Day with these streaming documentaries

After his years in the White House, Vice President Al Gore has pursued climate action as a private citizen, starting with his Oscar-winning 2006 documentary, “An Inconvenient Truth,” directed by Davis Guggenheim, which is available to stream on Paramount+ and Kanopy, and the 2017 sequel, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power,” available to stream on Kanopy. Both films find Gore laying out the urgency for climate action through a presentation and while following him on his work throughout the world to fight for more aggressive environmental action.

The younger generations have started their climate activism at an early age, from the Sunrise Movement to Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg. The 2020 documentary “I Am Greta,” directed by Nathan Grossman, charts her incredible crusade to save the planet, becoming one of the leading voices in the current climate action movement. It’s available on Hulu.

The 2019 documentary “Watson,” directed by Lesley Chilcott, profiles one of the original environmental rebels, Captain Paul Watson, a founder of Greenpeace and also the radical sea-faring ocean protector group Sea Shepherd. Watson has always taken a confrontational and proactive approach to his environmental activism, and as he lays out in this stirring film, the ocean is one of the most important organs of the planet to protect. Stream it on Kanopy or rent it for $2.99 on Amazon/iTunes.

Jeff Orlowski’s films “Chasing Ice” (2012) and “Chasing Coral” (2017) depict the journeys of scientists who set out to document the deterioration of the world’s glaciers and coral reefs. Stream “Chasing Coral” on Netflix and rent “Chasing Ice” on Amazon or iTunes for $3.99.

For a look at the reality of rising seas, the 2011 documentary “The Island President,” directed by Jon Shenk, shines a light on Mohamed Nasheed, the now former president of the Maldives, who has fought to protect his island nation, the most low-lying nation in the world, from being vanquished by rising tides. Stream it on Amazon Prime, Vudu, Tubi or Kanopy.