Dynamic acting fuels Outfit’s ‘Fires in the Mirror’

“Fires in the Mirror” feels most meaningful and purposeful focusing on the immediate issues and matters at hand in 1991 Brooklyn: Sharpton, for instance, reappears later to much greater effect, raging against a “double standard” when it comes to “equal protection under the law”; Rabbi Joseph Spielman, differentiating between the incident that claimed the Black child’s life and the “malicious intent” that resulted in “retaliation” against the Jewish academic; or Jewish civil servant Michael Miller, describing the young boy’s funeral as a “political rally.”

Of course, the most amazing aspect of the drama is that all these disparate characters are so vividly interpreted by a single performer. In the case of Theatrical Outfit’s live-streaming rendition (continuing through June 27), that would be January LaVoy — an actress with an impressive resume of regional theater credits (including the Alliance’s 2014 “Native Guard”), and a recent addition to the faculty of the Emory University theater department. She also co-directs the play with Adam Immerwahr (artistic director of Theatre J in Washington, D.C.).

Featuring videography by Felipe Barral, who also shot the Alliance’s prerecorded holiday show “A Very Terry Christmas,” and projections and lighting designed by Bradley Bergeron, the Outfit’s latest streaming production is not without a few technical glitches. But with an acting talent of LaVoy’s caliber front and center, the inherent emotion of the material shines through with a transcending power. Whether as the grief-stricken father of one victim, or the contemplative brother of the other, she rings resoundingly and utterly true.

THEATER REVIEW

“Fires in the Mirror”

Live streaming through June 27. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays. Links range from $23.30 (for individual access) to $34.80 (for group access), and $11.60 (for students). 678-528-1500, www.theatricaloutfit.org.

Bottom line: A bravura one-woman drama starring and co-directed by January LaVoy.