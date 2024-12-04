Dunkin’ spikes the holidays with boozy peppermint mocha

Move over, peppermint mocha — Dunkin’ is shaking up the holiday season with a spin on its winter classic. The coffee giant’s latest release, Spiked Peppermint Mocha Iced Latte, combines the cozy comfort of its signature holiday flavor with a 6% alcohol by volume kick that’s sure to put some extra jingle in your bells.

Explore Netflix has new offerings to stream this holiday season

The boozy details

Following the buzz of their fall Spiked Pumpkin Spice release, this winter edition blends coffee with cool peppermint and rich mocha flavors, topped off with a vegan-friendly, nondairy creamer. Don’t expect to grab this alcoholic addition at your local Dunkin’ drive-thru. The new spiked latte is exclusively hitting liquor store shelves and supermarket coolers across 28 states, including Georgia. But don’t wait too long — this seasonal offering won’t stick around forever.

A quick search shows the 21 and up beverage is available at Mac’s Beer and Wine, Publix supermarkets, Grant Park Market, Little Five Points Package, and other locations across Atlanta.

More than just spiked sips

Dunkin’s entire holiday menu includes the new holiday cookie latte — a blend of espresso and buttery cookie notes, topped with cookie butter crumbles. Pair it with a flaky, butter-laden croissant filled with sweet almond paste, and you’ve got a breakfast worthy of Santa himself. Other items include a white hazelnut bark coffee, a toasted white chocolate latte, cookie cold brew and more.

Bonus: Swing by your local Dunkin’ on Wednesdays through Christmas for Free Donut Wednesdays with any beverage purchase for rewards members.