Dominion offers up overcooked ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ in Atlanta

Also on hand to pay their respects: Reginald and Baneatta’s gay son, Kenny (Derrick Robertson), and his white and Jewish boyfriend, Logan (Chase Steven Anderson), a couple of actors; Kenny’s older sibling, Simone (Tequilla Whitfield), who’s newly single and recovering from an eating disorder; Beverly’s bratty teenaged daughter, La’Trice (Anaya Cheyenne), a wannabe TikTok hip-hop artist; and a late-arriving mystery guest named Brianna (Brittani Minnieweather).

In the dubious style of an outlandish extended sitcom episode, most of them seem to embrace Beverly’s initial assertion that the church service shouldn’t be a funeral so much as a celebration of Bernard’s life. Several family members are given the floor to deliver monologues recounting personal anecdotes about their dearly departed father and grandfather. Most of the eulogies are prone to unbridled hysterics, with different relatives frequently opening and then slamming shut the lid to his casket, or frantically rolling it to and fro around the sanctuary.

Combined Shape Caption Naomi Lavette (left) and Tonia Jackson co-star as estranged sisters who reunite at their father’s funeral in “Chicken & Biscuits.” Courtesy of Dominion Entertainment Group/Mel Burton Credit: Mel Burton Credit: Mel Burton Combined Shape Caption Naomi Lavette (left) and Tonia Jackson co-star as estranged sisters who reunite at their father’s funeral in “Chicken & Biscuits.” Courtesy of Dominion Entertainment Group/Mel Burton Credit: Mel Burton Credit: Mel Burton

Straight-faced reactions from other participants range from suitably “speechless” (Reginald) to understandably “embarrassed” (Baneatta). To hear somebody talk about the gathering as a reflection of family in its “purest, most fragile form” is to be utterly confounded. The script typically squanders potentially moving moments for cheap laughs — for example, Kenny’s recollection of a transformative event from his childhood, when Bernard took him to see “The Lion King” — only to finally resort to mawkish emotionalism in the process of awkwardly wrapping up the plot’s various loose ends.

The standout among director Jones’ design team is costumer Trey Giddens, and not just in terms of Baneatta and Beverly’s funeral finery: Dig the athletic wear Kenny and Logan are in when they land at the airport, color-coordinated to match their luggage (with a nod to props master Fredrieka Lloyd). That may not sound like much in the (hardly) grand scheme of things, but it’s the sort of simple, subtle touch the rest of “Chicken & Biscuits” could sorely use.

THEATER REVIEW

“Chicken & Biscuits”

Through June 28. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays. $45-$50. Southwest Arts Center, 915 New Hope Road SW, Atlanta. dominionent.org.

Bottom line: Not without a certain flavor, but far too heavy on the empty calories.