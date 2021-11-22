Discovering the best out-of-the-way murals east and west of downtown Atlanta

Location: Toward the end of the alley to the right of Noni’s Restaurant at 357 Edgewood Ave. in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood.

Caption Artoberfest murals painted in 2018. A sampling of murals by four of the artists, clockwise from upper left: Killamari, Mr. Totem, Niki Zarrabi, and Chris Alvarez/Courtney Hicks Credit: Courtesy of streetartmap.org Credit: Courtesy of streetartmap.org

3. Artists: Killamari, Mr. Totem, Niki Zarrabi, Chris Alvarez/Courtney Hicks

In October 2018, the Mutiny Artworks collective sponsored a live mural painting event called ARToberfest where different artists painted 27 murals along a 600-foot-long wall. (This year’s ARToberfest took place Nov. 18.) The variety of the murals is impressive. Styles range from graffiti writing to whimsical fantasy, abstract and realism. This spectacular collection of murals lined up on a single wall is second only to Forward Warrior’s Wylie Street wall, but not many people know about it.

A sampling of murals by four of the artists, clockwise from upper left: Killamari, Mr. Totem, Niki Zarrabi, and Chris Alvarez/Courtney Hicks.

Location: Between buildings 1 and 2 of the MET Atlanta complex directly across from the West End MARTA station on Murphy Avenue.

Caption Ashley Dopson's work on the driveway of the Kipp Strive Primary School. Credit: Courtesy of streetartmap.org Credit: Courtesy of streetartmap.org

4. Artist: Ashley Dopson

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, mural activity in Atlanta had almost come to a halt, but the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 ignited a creative outpouring of protest murals. This work by teacher and muralist Ashley Dopson was our city’s 1,000th mural. Many of her works reflect the experiences of Black women through a combination of childhood joy and worldly refinement. Her “Fish are Jumping and the Cotton is High” was selected by the Cabbagetown Initiative and ATL1000 to occupy the prestigious spot at the entrance to the Krog Street Tunnel. She was featured muralist for Elevate Atlanta in 2020.

Location: This horizontal mural is painted on the driveway of the Kipp Strive Primary School at 1444 Lucille Ave. about 200 feet in from the street.

Caption Charmaine Minnefield's hidden mural celebrates Adrienne McNeil Herndon. Credit: Courtesy of streetartmap.org Credit: Courtesy of streetartmap.org

5. Artist: Charmaine Minniefield

Charmaine Minniefield’s murals often feature Black women who influenced history. This mural celebrates Adrienne McNeil Herndon, an actress, professor, activist and teacher. She was one of the first African American faculty members of Atlanta University, where she was an associate of W.E.B. DuBois. The mural also features quotes from Atlanta’s young Black women about why studying history is important. Unfortunately, the side of the building holding the mural can’t be seen from the trail. Just before the trail joins White Street, it curves to the left. Instead of following the curve, go straight for about 100 feet. That’s where the mural comes into view.

Location: Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail behind 1326 White St.

Caption Eric Nine's trademark elephant on the side of Union EAV in East Atlanta Village. Credit: Courtesy of streetartmap.org Credit: Courtesy of streetartmap.org

6. Artist: Eric Nine

Unless you make a specific point of walking through the side parking lot of Union EAV, you will probably never notice this mural featuring Eric Nine’s trademark multi-colored elephant. Nine is an artist-in-residence at the Skylark Apartments. He summarizes his ethos on Instagram: “I use my art to promote love and equality and the idea that perfection doesn’t exist, but there’s beauty in everything.” This mural is in good company right next to one by nationally known artist Adam K. Fujita.

Location: On the side of Union EAV at 485 Flat Shoals Ave. in East Atlanta Village.

