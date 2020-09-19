Discover new flavors through culinary or libation classes

Both in-person and virtual cooking classes are available. The chefs are required to follow the local guidelines by law and specifics would be listed on the chef’s profile page.

Two options are available for the in-person experience: You may choose to go to the chef’s venue or the chef can come to your place with all the ingredients, hold the class, and clean up.

“Often reserved as date night options, private bookings for two are very common in Atlanta,” the CEO said.

Virtual classes are held through Zoom.

The on-line cooking option is live and interactive. Small groups up to 10 are allowed to book the class. This allows for interaction between the chef and the participants. The option to have the ingredients delivered to you from your favorite grocery store is available.

“Customers really appreciate this option because it brings them close to the in-person experience where you don’t need to worry about the ingredients,” Nasserian noted.

The on-line mixology classes are popular for groups or parties, such as a birthday or bachelorette. The trained mixologist will teach how to craft two cocktails from scratch.

“With the on-line options, chefs in Europe, for example, can be booked. You can travel the world,” Nasserian said.

To book or for more information, visit cozymeal.com

bottom of story: New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com