Despite boho enthusiasm, Pinch ‘N’ Ouch hits a few flat notes with “Rent”

Credit: Nigel Marson Credit: Nigel Marson

Sadly, many of the main cast members lack the vocal stamina to keep up with Larson’s admittedly demanding score. The most noticeable is McGowen, who audibly struggles to capture his character Roger’s rock ‘n’ roll power tenor. Not only does he lack the range to hit those impressive high notes, but he fails to produce the levels of power and intensity that characterize the bulk of Roger’s songs. Mikaela Holmes similarly has difficulty with the variations in Mimi’s vocal track, though she hits some impressive belts in less movement-heavy songs like “Goodbye Love.” Layne MacPherson is the most in his element, as Mark’s track seems to sit comfortably in his tessitura.

Simpson probably does the best job of covering her own vocal limitations, which I’m aware sounds like a backhanded compliment, but hear me out. Though she is a strong singer, she lacks the vocal agility needed to do things like jumping from F3 to D4 and back again with little more than a half-beat’s notice, as she has to do more than once during “Tango: Maureen.” To compensate, she turns those moments into growls, emphasizing Joanne’s frustration with the situation and amplifying the comedic value of the song. Some of her castmates could take a note or two from her instinct.

Still, the ensemble pieces sound splendid, especially “Seasons of Love,” in which Nichole Marie Turner and Leo Ebanks shine as the featured soloists. “La Vie Boheme” is, of course, a grand time — though it would honestly be difficult to stage a boring version of that song. The ensemble boosts the song’s energy through sheer force of boho enthusiasm. With Rent, having an eager ensemble is a third of the battle, and this production is certainly not lacking in that regard, even if the staging doesn’t always make things more exciting.

There are some highlights to McGowen’s direction. He seems to have had more fun playing with some of the “bit” moments in the show, including the many voicemails. Introducing some gender-bending to the voicemails proves a successful choice, and having Maureen use Mark as a prop during “Over the Moon” earned some well-deserved laughs.

Mikaela Holmes’ choreography is fairly simplistic, hitting some highs but mostly confusing movement for kineticism. “Santa Fe” is a standout — it is amusing to see Collins slowly involve the ensemble in the choreography, showing how the people around him get swept up in his escapist fantasies. Incorporating Roger’s late girlfriend as a balletic ghost into “One Song Glory” was also a captivating choice that I actually wish had been weaved throughout the show more — having her haunt him as he sings helps strengthen the notion that her death is still haunting his music. She only shows up once more, during “Without You,” and while that appearance is well-placed, it points toward the show’s tendency to hit individual moments without tying them together into a cohesive experience.

Ultimately, “Rent” is a musical about love and the difficulties of connection in a social landscape ravaged by late-stage capitalism. It can be easy to get distracted by the rock ‘n’ roll trappings of the show and not understand that Larson’s middle-finger mentality is inextricably tied to the core theme of connection. This production does seem to understand that, to a degree — it simply lacks the musical competency to let the show’s inherent vitality shine. While the performances benefit from a degree of earnestness, a more unified creative vision and stronger vocals would have solidified the production.

THEATER REVIEW

“Rent”

Through Jan. 21. $45-$90. Pinch ‘N’ Ouch Theatre at 7 Stages, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. 7stages.org.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER

ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

If you have any questions about this partnership or others, please contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams at nicole.williams@ajc.com.