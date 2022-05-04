Derby Day, Star Wars and More: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Atlanta Derby Festival

Caption Watch the Kentucky Derby from Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark and enjoy food, drink, live music, and more this Saturday. Credit: kindellbrinayphoto - stock.adobe.com Credit: kindellbrinayphoto - stock.adobe.com Caption Watch the Kentucky Derby from Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark and enjoy food, drink, live music, and more this Saturday. Credit: kindellbrinayphoto - stock.adobe.com Credit: kindellbrinayphoto - stock.adobe.com

4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, May 7. $45 and up. Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta.

Dress in your best finery to watch the Kentucky Derby and enjoy food and drink and live music.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7. $99 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4900 and 404-733-5000.

Watch “Star War: Return of the Jedi” as it’s displayed on a 40-foot screen while the Atlanta Symphony performs the film score live.

Cobb

Taste of East Cobb

Caption Sample dishes from local restaurants at Taste of East Cobb on Saturday. Credit: From Taste of East Cobb’s Facebook page Credit: From Taste of East Cobb’s Facebook page Caption Sample dishes from local restaurants at Taste of East Cobb on Saturday. Credit: From Taste of East Cobb’s Facebook page Credit: From Taste of East Cobb’s Facebook page

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Free admission, $1 each for individual “taste” tickets with most tastes costing 1-5 tickets each. Johnson Ferry Baptist Church South Lot., 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 678-773-0926.

Sample dishes from local restaurants, listen to live music, visit vendors’ booths and let the kids play and participate in activities in a special kids’ zone.

Jazz at the Strand: The Music of Billie Holiday on Mother’s Day

3 p.m. Sunday, May 8. $20. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Vocalist Nicole Chillemi and a quintet chronicle the life and music of the legendary Billie Holiday.

Six Flags White Water Opening Day

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 9. $24.99 and up. Six Flags White Water - Atlanta, 250 Cobb Parkway N. #100, Marietta.

Six Flags White Water’s 38th season gets underway this weekend, so you can have fun on your favorite attractions like the Tornado and be among the first to ride the new Python Plunge. It’s five stories tall and 500 feet long and winds its way through the park’s natural landscape.

DeKalb

Dunwoody Art Festival

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 7 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Free admission. Dunwoody Village Parkway and the Dunwoody Village Shopping Center, 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody.

Shop in local artisans’ booths, try some culinary treats from food trucks and let the kids take part in creative activities.

Morning Walk on the Greenway

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, May 7. Meet at North Druid Hills Trailhead, 2036 N. Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven.

Walk along the Peachtree Creek Greenway as a volunteer guide explains its purpose, history and what you can do to further the Greenway project.

Robots Day

Caption Attend Fernbank’s Robot Days, the ultimate robot meet-and-greet, on Saturday. Credit: From fernbankmuseum.org Credit: From fernbankmuseum.org Caption Attend Fernbank’s Robot Days, the ultimate robot meet-and-greet, on Saturday. Credit: From fernbankmuseum.org Credit: From fernbankmuseum.org

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Free with museum admission of $24.95 for adults, $23.95 for seniors age 65 and up and $22.95 for children 3-12. Free for members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.

Kids and adults will have fun at the ultimate robot meet-and-greet as they engineer their own robot vest, explore what makes robots tick and more.

North Fulton

NCPRA Rodeo Finals

Caption The National Cowboy and Pro Rodeo Association heads to Wills Park in Alpharetta this weekend. Credit: From exploregeorgia.org Credit: From exploregeorgia.org Caption The National Cowboy and Pro Rodeo Association heads to Wills Park in Alpharetta this weekend. Credit: From exploregeorgia.org Credit: From exploregeorgia.org

6 p.m. gates open, rodeo begins at 7:30 pm. Continuing Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 7. Adults $20, kids age 5-10 $10 and 4 and under are free. Online with fee or cash only at the gate. Wills Park Equestrian Center, 11915 Wills Road, Alpharetta.

Come early to enjoy food, mechanical bull riding, pony rides, bungee jumping and more at this National Cowboy and Pro Rodeo Association event. Then watch top cowboys compete for prizes in events like bronc riding, bull riding and breakaway roping.

Summer Expo

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Free. North Point Mall (center court), 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-8636.

Make plans for your family for the summer as you learn about summer camps, activities and volunteer opportunities. Performances throughout the day include Akrosphere Circus Arts and North Georgia Zoo Animal Demonstrations.

Johns Creek Finest 5K

7:45 Fun Run, 8:15 a.m. 5K. Saturday, May 7. $35 5K, $20 Kids Fun Run. Shakerag Park, 10945 Rogers Circle, Johns Creek.

Run, walk or use a wheelchair or walker to participate in Johns Creek Finest 5K to benefit the special needs community. You can also bring along your leashed dog if you’d like.

Gwinnett

Free Comic Book Day Celebration and Mini-Convention

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Free. Downtown Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.

Wear your favorite costume as you hunt for free comic books around Lawrenceville’s Downtown Square. You can also attend a Mini-Comic Convention at Lawrenceville Arts Center on the Square, complete with workshops, panels, interactive activities and vendors.

Viva Mexico

Caption Celebrate Mexico with cuisine and margaritas in Norcross this Saturday at Viva Mexico. Credit: From norcrossga.net Credit: From norcrossga.net Caption Celebrate Mexico with cuisine and margaritas in Norcross this Saturday at Viva Mexico. Credit: From norcrossga.net Credit: From norcrossga.net

Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Optional Margarita Experience $50 plus fees. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross.

Celebrate everything from Mexico, from authentic cuisines to colorful margaritas. A margarita tasting with special ticketing is also offered.

Duluth Derby Day

2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Parsons Alley, 3067 Main St., Duluth. 770-476-3434.

Dress up in your Derby finery to watch the race on the big screen after enjoying some pre-race activities.