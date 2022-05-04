Derby Day, Star Wars and More: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend in metro Atlanta? Dress in your fanciest hat or don your bow tie and head out to one of the local Kentucky Derby viewing events. You’ll also find festivals celebrating Sweet Auburn as well as Mexican culture on the calendar.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8. Free. Historic Sweet Auburn District, 230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta.
Celebrate Sweet Auburn at this 36th annual festival with music of many different types, food vendors, a kids’ zone and more.
Credit: kindellbrinayphoto - stock.adobe.com
4 p.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, May 7. $45 and up. Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta.
Dress in your best finery to watch the Kentucky Derby and enjoy food and drink and live music.
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7. $99 and up. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4900 and 404-733-5000.
Watch “Star War: Return of the Jedi” as it’s displayed on a 40-foot screen while the Atlanta Symphony performs the film score live.
Cobb
Credit: From Taste of East Cobb’s Facebook page
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Free admission, $1 each for individual “taste” tickets with most tastes costing 1-5 tickets each. Johnson Ferry Baptist Church South Lot., 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 678-773-0926.
Sample dishes from local restaurants, listen to live music, visit vendors’ booths and let the kids play and participate in activities in a special kids’ zone.
Jazz at the Strand: The Music of Billie Holiday on Mother’s Day
3 p.m. Sunday, May 8. $20. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.
Vocalist Nicole Chillemi and a quintet chronicle the life and music of the legendary Billie Holiday.
Six Flags White Water Opening Day
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 9. $24.99 and up. Six Flags White Water - Atlanta, 250 Cobb Parkway N. #100, Marietta.
Six Flags White Water’s 38th season gets underway this weekend, so you can have fun on your favorite attractions like the Tornado and be among the first to ride the new Python Plunge. It’s five stories tall and 500 feet long and winds its way through the park’s natural landscape.
DeKalb
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, May 7 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 8. Free admission. Dunwoody Village Parkway and the Dunwoody Village Shopping Center, 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody.
Shop in local artisans’ booths, try some culinary treats from food trucks and let the kids take part in creative activities.
10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, May 7. Meet at North Druid Hills Trailhead, 2036 N. Druid Hills Road, Brookhaven.
Walk along the Peachtree Creek Greenway as a volunteer guide explains its purpose, history and what you can do to further the Greenway project.
Credit: From fernbankmuseum.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Free with museum admission of $24.95 for adults, $23.95 for seniors age 65 and up and $22.95 for children 3-12. Free for members. Fernbank, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta. 404-929-6300.
Kids and adults will have fun at the ultimate robot meet-and-greet as they engineer their own robot vest, explore what makes robots tick and more.
North Fulton
Credit: From exploregeorgia.org
6 p.m. gates open, rodeo begins at 7:30 pm. Continuing Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 7. Adults $20, kids age 5-10 $10 and 4 and under are free. Online with fee or cash only at the gate. Wills Park Equestrian Center, 11915 Wills Road, Alpharetta.
Come early to enjoy food, mechanical bull riding, pony rides, bungee jumping and more at this National Cowboy and Pro Rodeo Association event. Then watch top cowboys compete for prizes in events like bronc riding, bull riding and breakaway roping.
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Free. North Point Mall (center court), 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta. 770-740-8636.
Make plans for your family for the summer as you learn about summer camps, activities and volunteer opportunities. Performances throughout the day include Akrosphere Circus Arts and North Georgia Zoo Animal Demonstrations.
7:45 Fun Run, 8:15 a.m. 5K. Saturday, May 7. $35 5K, $20 Kids Fun Run. Shakerag Park, 10945 Rogers Circle, Johns Creek.
Run, walk or use a wheelchair or walker to participate in Johns Creek Finest 5K to benefit the special needs community. You can also bring along your leashed dog if you’d like.
Gwinnett
Free Comic Book Day Celebration and Mini-Convention
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Free. Downtown Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.
Wear your favorite costume as you hunt for free comic books around Lawrenceville’s Downtown Square. You can also attend a Mini-Comic Convention at Lawrenceville Arts Center on the Square, complete with workshops, panels, interactive activities and vendors.
Credit: From norcrossga.net
Noon-5 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Optional Margarita Experience $50 plus fees. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross.
Celebrate everything from Mexico, from authentic cuisines to colorful margaritas. A margarita tasting with special ticketing is also offered.
2:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7. Parsons Alley, 3067 Main St., Duluth. 770-476-3434.
Dress up in your Derby finery to watch the race on the big screen after enjoying some pre-race activities.
