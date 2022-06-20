Dense ‘Ulysses’ proves a daunting task for Aris

Brett Everingham stands out, principally as Stephen Dedalus, the soul-searching aspiring writer who originally served as the antihero/alter ego in Joyce’s first novel, “A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man.” So does Phil Mann in several more comedic turns, although there’s not much point in even trying to really differentiate his Bantam Lyons from his Blazes Boylan or his Alf Bergan.

That kind of ultimate irrelevance and interchangeability among their characters slightly marginalizes the rest of the Aris ensemble, too: Faina Khibkin, Patrick McColery, Carrie Poh and Rob Shaw-Smith.

Joyce’s literary classic adopted a stream-of-consciousness style, which could explain the tonal shifts in Bolger’s theatrical version. A few sequences are suddenly performed as glorified music-hall numbers, for example. Director Thornton periodically projects time stamps to indicate when different scenes are taking place, but many of the plot details are considerably less focused and frequently incoherent. References to the fight for Irish independence come out of — and then go — nowhere.

Zwartjes, as the proverbial protagonist of the piece, finally functions as a peripheral straight man instead. Meantime, in several recurring 2 a.m. monologues throughout the play, conspicuously alone in their marital bed, the true heart and soul of the story comes to be embodied by Bloom’s earthy wife, Molly, brought to compelling and passionate life in an exceptional performance by Kara Cantrell.

Aris, which has often utilized the smaller “black box” space at 7 Stages for many of its more intimate shows, is wisely mounting its unusually expansive “Ulysses” on the Little Five Points theater’s main stage. In the end, the production is more ambitious than it is rewarding, but it’s a real testament to Cantrell that in her individual moments, ironically, so little of the action unfolding with all that extra room is quite as transfixing as this solitary woman in a bed all by herself.

THEATER REVIEW

“Ulysses”

Through June 26. 8 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; 2:30 p.m. Sunday. $15-$30. 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE (in Little Five Points), Atlanta. 404-692-0053. www.aristheatre.org.

Bottom line: A perplexing stage adaptation that might be best appreciated by those already familiar with the original James Joyce novel.