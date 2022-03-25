DeKalb Symphony’s ambitions restrained under Sean Vogt’s baton

At first I registered a slight dissonance in the bass horns — a couple of low notes that felt slightly out of tune. The following piece, Tchaikovsky’s “Coronation March,” was presented as a thematic counterbalance since it was written for Alexander III, a Russian czar known for advocating peace. It should have been magnificent, full of pomp and circumstance, but was instead lethargic and punctuated by the recurring slip-ups.

The second piece, C.H.H. Parry’s “Bridal March of The Birds,” chosen for the evening’s program due to its use during the marriage procession of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was still shaky in its overall tone, and I noticed a brashness to the sound that had me questioning the acoustic quality of the facility.

My concerns would become more focused during Edvard Grieg’s “Våren” (“The Last Spring”), which saw tremendous strain in the sound quality of the string section: What should have been wistful and sentimental was instead tense and grating. The last straw came during Beethoven’s “King Stephen Overture,” when a violinist noticeably failed to stop in time with his section mates. Overall, the orchestra displayed a community-theater level of performance.

The evening’s first half concluded with its most enjoyable segment, a set of pieces from the John Williams score for “Star Wars: A New Hope.” Typical of movie soundtracks, they were intensely focused on the melody and largely devoid of the kind of structural intricacy that had befuddled the DSO during its earlier foray into Beethoven. All in all, it made for a pleasant close to a lackluster first half.

The evening’s second half would be its humble redemption, thanks to a guest performance by the always stellar Julie Coucheron for Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 in E Flat Major, op. 73. Coucheron is a dynamic performer known for captivating displays of virtuosity. For once Vogt’s humble conducting seemed appropriate, the orchestra respectfully in the shadows of Coucheron’s commanding presence.

The DeKalb Symphony Orchestra will continue its “Masterworks” series on May 15 with conductor Michael Giel and special guest cellist Barney Culver. The series’ fourth and final installment will take place on June 21 with conductor John Clanton and guest pianist Joseph Holt.

Jordan Owen began writing about music professionally at the age of 16 in Oxford, Mississippi. A 2006 graduate of the Berklee College of Music, he is a professional guitarist, bandleader and composer. He is currently the lead guitarist for the jazz group Other Strangers, the power metal band Axis of Empires and the melodic death/thrash metal band Century Spawn.

