Def Leppard revisits a musical sweet spot on ‘Diamond Star Halos’

“Joe had written these two wonderful songs on piano and he played them for me a while ago,” Collen recalled. “I said they were great and I asked why we couldn’t do them. He said they were piano songs and I said ‘Angel’ sounds like an Elton John [tune] that turns into Pink Floyd in the end. He said what if he asked Garson because he was speaking with him all the time. Mike was straight away in for it. He’s my favorite piano player, so that was an obvious thing. He really added a dimension that we wouldn’t have had.”

Rick Allen, from left, Joe Elliott, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen and Rick Savage of Def Leppard sit for a a news conference to announce The Stadium Tour 2020 featuring Def Leppard, Poison and Motley Crue, at the SiriusXM offices, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

While the Leps’ self-described “Queen-meets-AC/DC” sound can be heard on other notable tracks like the arena rocker “Fire It Up” and driving riff machine that is “SOS Emergency,” the band took the opportunity of not having label oversight to take radical chances like tapping Alison Krauss to contribute to a pair of cuts — “Lifeless” and “This Guitar,” the latter a gem Collen had been sitting on for 17 years. The Krauss connection, the guitarist said, came out of a soccer rivalry Elliott shared with Robert Plant (who has recorded a pair of albums with the bluegrass superstar).

“Joe was talking to Robert Plant about whose soccer team sucked the most,” Collen explained. “Robert asked Joe what he was doing and he said we were doing an album. Robert had worked with Alison Krauss and said she’d love to do [something with us] because Def Leppard is her favorite band. We thought she’d perhaps like to sing a line or two. We sent two songs that we thought would be suitable and she loved them both. She had done all of these vocals — lead and backing vocals on the whole — it was like a Queen version of Alison Krauss with counter melodies and a beautiful duet with Joe. We kept it all on there. It was another dimension that we loved.”

And now Def Leppard (which also includes drummer Rick Allen, guitarist Vivian Campbell and bassist Rick Savage) is gearing up to embark on a twice-canceled stadium tour with Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and planning to play a hit-filled set. Collen is thrilled with how his own crew sounds.

“We were actually in Pennsylvania for production rehearsals and I realized this was the best live band I’ve ever heard in my life,” he said. “This is us. We recorded it and played with the lights, lasers and God knows what other production stuff. We’ve never sounded this good. Joe has never sung this good. Rick Allen has never played the drums as well, and we’ve never played this well as a band. It’s easier to play guitar. The singing part is always hard — you have to do warm-ups and it’s such an important thing. The band — everything about it — we’ve just raised the bar. That’s really exciting more than anything else. And these new songs just blend straight in with the set, so it’s totally exciting.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

4:30 p.m. June 16. $120-$165. Truist Park, 55 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. ticketmaster.com.