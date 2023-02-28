Death and decay lovingly rendered define the poetry of Zachari Logan’s art

Based in Saskatchewan, Canada’s “sunniest” prairie province, an origin story that only adds to his mystique, Logan creates death- and-decay-fixated drawings that conjoin morbidity and loveliness. In his shape-shifting drawings thistle, dandelions, lilies and clematis intertwine, growing in wild, tangled clumps, disparate cultivars welded together in the artist’s verdant imagination.

But also growing amidst that botanical fray are mouths sprouting from a morning glory, and an eyeball at the center of a flower. A human hand appears dead center in “Autoportrait No. 1, (Wildflowers).” In Logan’s fantastic mutations the human, animal and botanical metamorphose, conveying an idea of growth, death and regeneration that binds them together.

In “Summer Bones No. 2″ the artist sketches an array of desiccated plants in various states of decay, petals shrunken and flowers turned brown and brittle. The result is a blend of botanical realism and a despondent mood piece about season’s end. The flowers are set against a pale blue background as contrast to their browning, drying husks, like specimens pressed between the pages of a book to remember the summer bounty.

The lyricism of works like “Summer Bones” brushes up against the mildly freakish “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” surreality of “Chrysantha,” from Logan’s Wildflower series. In that work, a spooky little number in blue pencil on mylar, the artist’s head sprouts from flower buds, his long hair and beard and mustache giving the image its Metallica-meets-tattoo edge. I found Logan’s work most compelling when it hones in and focuses on minute and quicksilver moments like these. In more complex, multimedia larger works a sense of painterly drama can overshadow Logan’s delicate touch.

Logan often uses red or blue pencil to sketch on mylar, a process of evanescent marks on a delicate surface that underscores the fragile, fleeting nature of life that constitutes his vision. His work in red pencil “Beetle Becomes Wildflowers” looks like Mother Nature’s family crest, its proud bug at the summit of the drawing, spewing out a cloud of petals and leaves in its wake like flames from a hot rod. Depending upon your bent, Logan’s work can feel soothing and metaphysical or despairing and foreboding but it’s unlikely impossible not to feel something.

ART REVIEW

“Zachari Logan: The Blooming Skin”

Through April 22. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; free. Wolfgang Gallery, 1240 Old Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Suite H, Atlanta. 404-549-3297, wolfganggallery.com.

Bottom line: A poetic vision of life’s beauty and fragility as seen through the eyes of a Canadian artist steeped in visions both dark and romantic.