Dancer Andrew Nemr brings riveting one-man show ‘Rising to the Tap’ to Serenbe

“Rising to the Tap” offers insights into the assimilation challenges many of us can and do face. Nemr’s unique and deeply personal telling of his journey is accompanied by a potency that ushers viewers, if inclined, into a relatability that has the power to land hard.

Nemr openly acknowledges the power and fragility of this work at this time. Speaking to social justice, race relations and the peculiarities of the world’s current state of affairs, he sees how it can be challenging to reveal a truth that was born at a different time. While Nemr carries the noble histories of his teachers in his body, he also questions their occupancy. As in: Can he claim something that isn’t inherently indigenous to his roots?

Through unabashed honesty, “Rising to the Tap” grapples with the flurry of opportunities that were extended to Nemr as a young prodigy, each opening a door that led to recognition and admiration.

A noteworthy step forward was Nemr’s inclusion in Glover’s Washington-based D.C. Crew, which performed extensively in three annual residencies. With equal verve, the narrative of “Rising to the Tap” shifts to a time when Nemr could no longer rely upon the elements of his success. The sting of that lodged in his young heart. Much of what he cherished was unceremoniously stripped away. Thanks to these and other seismic shifts, Nemr was inspired to establish his own tap dance company, aptly named Cats Paying Dues.

Within the work, viewers will have the opportunity to figuratively travel across continents, visit unsettling times, swoop around dreams that came true and learn of ideas that fell flat. In all the topsy-turvy machinations of a life and consequently a work, Nemr seems at peace today. He never suggests that his past has chipped away at who he is now. In fact, he seems more inclined to posit that the past is like clay, sculpting material that has shaped who he (gratefully) is.

I asked Andrew what he thought about Jean Racine’s idea that: “Life is a comedy to those who think, a tragedy to those who feel.” Nemr, without missing a beat and referencing his faith, said: “I’d like to add one more line: It’s a wonder to those who believe.”

Born in Tehran, Iran, George Staib is of Armenian descent. He has lived in the United States since the age of 10, when his family was forced to flee the Iranian Revolution. He is the artistic director of staibdance and a professor of practice in the dance program at Emory University.

