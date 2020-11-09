Dance troupes get creative with holiday fare

Hence, European tradition will meet American pop culture in “The Nutcracker" 2020 Experience, a multi-platform plan to engage audiences through social media, a virtual production and not least, a pop-up drive-in movie viewing of Atlanta Ballet’s two-year-old production choreographed by Yuri Possokhov Dec. 2-6.

Jacob Bush and Jackie Nash appear with their hatchlings in a film version of Yuri Possokhov's "The Nutcracker." Courtesy of Gene Schiavone Credit: Gene Schiavone Credit: Gene Schiavone

Company videographer Brian Wallenberg and artistic director Gennadi Nedvigin have painstakingly edited together footage from previously recorded performances to recreate what is essentially the full ballet, Jacobus said. The film will appear on a 55-foot movie screen set up in the the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre parking lot. Viewers can have pre-ordered concessions and gift items delivered to their vehicles, and the venue’s traffic circle will be decked with a socially distanced marketplace.

For those who prefer to watch the video in the privacy of their own homes, audiences can access a streaming version, open for 72-hour window, available through Atlanta Ballet’s website.

Typically, the Atlanta Ballet’s production of “Nutcracker” generates one-fourth of the company’s annual revenue. This year, Jacobus expects to break even. But he hopes audiences will appreciate Atlanta Ballet’s effort to give them a holiday experience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We want them to go away feeling satisfied that we’ve delivered on something meaningful and joyful.”

Heath Gill, co-founder of Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre, has taken a different spin on holiday programming. He’s put together a distinctive narrative work for film, starting with a voice of Christmas past.

Chris Kayser, known for portraying Scrooge in the Alliance Theatre’s “A Christmas Carol,” will bring his beloved character’s voice to “Marley was Dead, To Begin With,” a world premiere based on Charles Dickens' literary classic. It’s part of Terminus' all-digital season designed, in part, to keep Terminus' core artists and extended family of collaborators engaged in the creative process through the pandemic.

As with most of Terminus’ repertoire, “Marley" isn’t the usual take on Dickens’ classic. Instead, Gill focuses on the relationship between penny-pinching Scrooge and his former business partner Marley, the restless harbinger of the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, who has been re-envisioned here as a woman performed by Terminus rising star Laura Morton.

Heath Gill, co-founder of Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre, has created a film version of a new narrative work inspired by Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." Courtesy of Daley Kappenman Credit: Daylilies Photography Credit: Daylilies Photography

Gill calls the multilayered work a “genre-bending conglomeration of art forms” where dance’s human and ethereal qualities blend with the wit and lyricism of Dickens' prose spoken by Kayser and other voice-over actors, folded into Jacob Ryan Smith’s score and brought to life by Terminus dancers.

“It’s about transporting people, giving them a chance to find some moment of inspiration or an opportunity to reflect, or even just slow down and share a moment with a friend," Gill said. "We’re all so isolated right now, but I hope we can give families an opportunity to just be together and share something.”

While considering holiday programming this year, Nena Gilreath, co-founder of Ballethnic Dance Company, took into account how hard the health crisis hit the organization’s largely Black community.

"We needed to be live,” Gilreath said. “We discovered early on, that if we could be face-to-face, that just brings the support that we all need, to be able to share collective ideas of how we’re going to move through the pandemic,” she said. “We needed a common goal.”

Ballethnic’s newly envisioned “Urban Nutcracker Experience” is a hybrid of virtual and live performance that runs Dec. 12-13 at the Georgia International Convention Center and will be live-streamed through the end of December.

The venue’s spacious ballroom will provide room for a large stage flanked by two smaller ones decorated with production scenery. The audience, which will be contained in small family groups, will be seated in living-room style arrangements throughout the space. Video projections from recent productions will augment a small cast production on stage.

During the Party Scene, Gilreath says audience members will be encouraged to get up and dance within their pods while the production’s beloved Auburn Avenue characters— like Big Mama, the Drunk and the Flirty Newlywed — kick up their heels on stage and screen.

In the battle scene, youngsters in sleek masked rat costumes will scamper through an old theater on screen. Suddenly, live dancers dressed as the red-eyed rodents will scurry through the audience. For Gilreath, it’s a full circle moment to see her students from the East Athens Educational Dance Center make their virtual “Nutcracker” debut. She and her husband Waverly Lucas founded the company 30 years ago to give underexposed youth a chance to study and perform classical ballet.

Ballethnic Dance Company will produce a hybrid version of its annual "Urban Nutcracker" this year featuring a combination of live and filmed performance. COURTESY OF WENDY PHILLIPS/BALLETHNIC DANCE COMPANY Credit: SEE CAPTION Credit: SEE CAPTION

Despite pandemic restrictions, each company has found ways to celebrate the holidays through dance, and will likely to reap fringe benefits. As Atlanta Ballet looks to move its “Nutcracker” to the Cobb Energy Centre in the future, they’ll have an indelible record of the production’s first two seasons at the historic Fox Theatre and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Terminus' world-class artists may gain international visibility as they learn the intricacies of the film medium. Like Gill, Gilreath has enjoyed the challenge of blending live dance with film’s many facets while learning to "see things through two different mediums,” she said. "It’s really stretching all of us.”

DANCE PREVIEW

Atlanta Ballet. “The Nutcracker” 2020 Experience. Drive-in Movie 7 p.m. Dec. 2-6. $110-$150 per vehicle. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. “The Nutcracker” On-Demand available online Nov. 16-Dec. 27. $25 for 72-hour live link. atlantaballet.com.

Ballethnic Dance Company. “Urban Nutcracker Experience.” Live shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12-13. Georgia International Convention Center, 2000 Convention Center Concourse, College Park. 404-762-1416, ballethnic.org.

Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre. “Marley Was Dead, To Begin With.” Online Dec. 18-Jan. 22. $37.71-$53.88, 470-733-8274, terminus-serenbe.com.

MORE ‘NUTCRACKER'

The Georgia Ballet. “The Nutcracker” A Drive-In Experience. 7 p.m. Dec. 11-13. $75 per vehicle, Aviation History and Technology Center, 555 Perrin Road, Marietta. Live pre-show Q&A with select cast members at 6 p.m. 770-528-0881, georgiaballet.org.

Georgia Dance Theatre. “The Nutcracker Ballet” live performance. 7 p.m. Dec. 5, 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 6. $25. Crowne Plaza Hotel Grand Ballroom, 201 Aberdeen Pkwy, Peachtree City. 770-631-3128, www.gadance.com.

Gwinnett Ballet Theatre. “The Nutcracker" live performance. Dec. 4-20. Live orchestra plays for Dec. 18-20 shows only. $37-$69.50. Limited seating sold in groups of four. Infinite Energy Theater, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth. Virtual access $60 for two-week window beginning Dec. 4. 770-237-0046, gwinnettballet.org.