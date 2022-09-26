Cynical ‘Sunset Baby’ bristles at Actor’s Express

Bradley strikes an impassioned figure as the contrite Kenyatta, most notably in periodic monologues to the audience about the responsibilities of fatherhood, about revolution and change, freedom lost or never acquired, and, above all, about his unrelenting fear in life. Still, it remains ambiguous whether his reasons for connecting with Nina have as much to do with her as with selfishly wanting to retrieve the unsent love letters written to him — but bequeathed to her — by the fellow radical he abandoned, and who raised their daughter alone as a drug-addicted single mother.

Credit: Courtesy of Actor’s Express/Casey Gardner Ford Credit: Courtesy of Actor’s Express/Casey Gardner Ford

Nina’s seething anger and vehement cynicism resonates tangibly in the bold, galvanizing performance of Deneen, not just in terms of reuniting with the “sperm donor” who is her repentant father, but also in terms of relating to or acknowledging his rebellious past. She yearns for a simpler life away from the chaos of the streets where she and Damon struggle to survive, but when even he inevitably fails her, too, Nina’s bleak outlook only hardens further.

“Sunset Baby” culminates with an emotional flourish that feels somewhat misguided, in the grim context of the rest of the play, or possibly misplaced, given three highly flawed characters who aren’t exactly easy to sympathize with. And whether they’re seeking concrete answers to their existential questions, or simply looking for an escape from the realities of their lives, may not matter in the end.

As Nina has learned to accept, a greater awareness about things isn’t always a “source of liberation”; sometimes, it merely necessitates burying one’s “madness” deeper inside. In a world where nothing seems to be above or beyond scheming or coercing or negotiating for, sometimes the price to be paid can be a lock-box containing thousands of dollars in hard-earned cash. At other times, though, the currency is little more than a bag full of memories and old family snapshots.

THEATER REVIEW

“Sunset Baby”

Through Oct. 16. 8 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $20-$38. Actor’s Express (at King Plow Arts Center), 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-607-7469. www.actors-express.com.

Bottom line: A downbeat domestic drama, but well-acted.