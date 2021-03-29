Cute, creative ways to celebrate Easter in 2021

The Spady family created more than 60 Resurrection Easter Egg kits before distributing them to other families in the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer congregation. Courtesy of Michelle Spady Credit: Michelle Spady Credit: Michelle Spady

Pre-made kits are available both online and at major retailers, but families can easily assemble their own unique kits, too. One egg, for instance, includes a nail to represent the nails that were used to pin Jesus to the cross. Other eggs include a rock to represent the boulder that served as a door for his tomb and a piece of bread to represent communion. All of these are household items that families might already have at home.

The final egg is the only egg that is empty, representing the resurrection of Jesus. For kids, it can also serve as a source of curiosity. “When they get to that last egg and it’s empty after there’s been things to talk about in every egg, there’s surprise. We get to talk about the wonder of Easter and the surprise and awe that the people of Jesus’ time [felt] when those events occurred,” she said.

With family and social distancing in mind, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution suggests some other at-home and outdoor activities that families can enjoy together during Easter weekend.

Natural Egg Dyeing at the Atlanta Botanical Garden Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Botanical Garden

Find or decorate Easter eggs

Once you’ve discussed the contents of the Resurrection Easter Egg, you can repurpose the eggs (or purchase new ones) to have an easter egg hunt. Of course, this is an activity that can be done outside, making a traditional activity ideal for a safe, cautious holiday.

There are a number of decorative Easter egg kits that can be purchased from major retailers. There are also plenty of DIY ideas for anyone looking to get creative. Out-of-the-box ideas featured on YouTube for Easter eggs range from eggs made of yarn to eggs painted with a marbleized pattern. For a local touch, sites around town have pandemic-friendly, socially distanced options, too. The Atlanta Botanical Garden makes egg decorating educational. Its Drop-In Family Program: Natural Egg Dyeing focuses on plants that contain powerful dyes that produce vibrant colors. Families can learn more about the plants as they decorate three colorful eggs. Masks are required for people over 4 years old. Atlanta Botanical Garden. 10 a.m.- noon April 2. $6 per child. 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859, atlantabg.org. And, for those who love nature, you can find hidden eggs along nature trails at the Egg-citing Hike Hunt at Panola Mountain State Park. 2620 Georgia 155 SW, Stockbridge. 770-389-7801, gastateparks.org/PanolaMountain. Warbington Farms in Forsyth is holding its all-day, socially distanced EGGstravaganza 2021. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 3. $5; $11 for children. 5555 Crow Road, Cumming. 770-889-1515, warbingtonfarms.com.

Kids scramble to find eggs during the Eggstravaganza Easter Egg Hunt at Callanwolde Fine Art Center Saturday, March 31, 2018. STEVE SCHAEFER / SPECIAL TO THE AJC Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Idris Elba stars in a new film about Black cowboys called "Concrete Cowboy" on Netflix. NETFLIX Credit: Netflix Credit: Netflix

Watch movies on Easter — old and new

Streaming sites have a number of films, including a few family-friendly movies, that you can watch this Easter. Whether you’re hoping to watch a retelling of the life of Jesus Christ (”The Greatest Story Ever Told” on Amazon), a rock opera about the last week of his life (”Jesus Christ Superstar” on YouTube) or Charlie Brown and his friends on the hunt for Easter Eggs (”It’s The Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown!” on Apple+), there are plenty of productions that are available for rent or purchase online.

There are a few new movies that come out this holiday weekend, too, although they don’t have an Easter theme. “Concrete Cowboy,” a coming-of-age film starring Idris Elba about Black cowboys in Philadelphia begins streaming on Netflix on April 2. “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia,” a Kenny Leon-directed biopic about legendary gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, premieres on Lifetime on April 3 at 8 p.m.

Virtually gather with friends and family

Even though it isn’t recommended that families gather in person just yet, there’s still a tendency to connect on Easter. So, in addition to some in-person options, many churches are streaming Easter services online, such as North Point Community Church, which will hold live services April 4 at 9 and 11 a.m., and on-demand after 4 p.m. Families can create new traditions and enjoy music remotely from Earth, Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers via Verzuz on Instagram Live or Apple Music. The popular event allows two musical acts to play 20 songs each, telling stories of their hits as a part of the friendly competition. The viewing is perfect for gathering with family in your household or hosting a Zoom party so you can watch the live stream with a larger group. Verzuz was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as a virtual DJ battle.