Core Dance named lead organization for acclaimed global Fieldwork Initiative

The Field describes itself as a thriving community for “artists and makers: from the radical, gorgeous and bizarre to the schmaltzy, swelling, overblown.” It’s for all those artists and more that The Field is shifting its focus to an ambitious Vision for Life Preparedness program designed to disrupt the “starving artist” trope and assist artists with long-term life planning. And it’s because of this shift that the Fieldwork initiative is transitioning to reside with Core Dance.

Said an excited Schroeder: “I want to ignite the application of this incredible methodology here and around the world.”

Caption ArtsATL logo Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

Working closely with the American Press Institute, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is embarking on an experiment to identify, nurture and expand a network of news partnerships across metro Atlanta and the state.

Our newest partner, ArtsATL (www.artsatl.org), is a nonprofit organization that plays a critical role in educating and informing audiences about metro Atlanta’s arts and culture. Founded in 2009, ArtsATL’s goal is to help build a sustainable arts community contributing to the economic and cultural health of the city.

Over the next several weeks, we’ll be introducing more partners, and we’d love to hear your feedback.

You can reach Managing Editor Mark A. Waligore via email at mark.waligore@ajc.com.