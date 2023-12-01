Consider presents of art for the wall by eight Black artists

This Christmas, show appreciation for Black artists outside of Black History Month by presenting their wall art as holiday gifts. Including premium giclee prints, digital illustrations and high-quality photographs, the artwork often offers an uplifting cultural perspective of Black life, while other pieces please with playful shapes and abstracted landscapes. The following eight artists, some of whom call metro Atlanta home, offer work that can enhance any interior space.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Vanna Black. “Floating Horizon” prints, which center on a round colorful object that can be interpreted as the sun, Earth or a globe surrounded by greenery, are a reproduction of Black’s original acrylic painting on a wooden panel. The Atlanta native is inspired by nature, flowers and harmonic scenes. Limited-edition prints of 150 are digitally signed by Vanna and hand-numbered. They are embossed with a logo, feature a signed certificate of authenticity and are set in a black, white or natural wood frame. $85-$150. The Print Shop, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. N.E., Atlanta. 404-254-5099, theprintshopatl.com
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Jenn Graves. Her handmade letterpress design with the message “REST.” is part reminder of something every person needs (especially throughout the holiday season) and part a showcase of her craft. To create the message, Graves hand-inserted each print into a press four times, yielding color variations, motion and energy. The print almost makes her title seem like an oxymoron! 11-by-16-inch letterpress print, $200. 20x200.com
Sean Fahie. If Fahie’s work looks familiar, it’s because his art, sourced by Comfiart, is displayed on the walls of Marcus Samuelsson’s Atlanta restaurant, Marcus Bar & Grille, to celebrate and raise awareness of emerging artists. Fahie’s studio store features a variety of expressions, from pen and ink drawings to digital illustrations such as the intimate kiss of “Right Before Hello or Goodbye,” a favorite for lovers and those who aspire to romance. Created with hues of pink, blue, black and gray, “Right Before” is limited to 25 prints, each printed on 80lb archival paper, signed and numbered. $75. seanfahiestudio.com
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Frank Dunson. The multidisciplinary artist known as PaperFrank has a penchant for creating beautiful blue-haired, brown-skinned characters. “To See in the Dark,” an image of a cherubic baby surrounded by a medley of flowers, is a prime example. Each print is digitally signed, hand-numbered, embossed with a logo, features a signed certificate of authenticity and is set in a black, white or natural wood frame. $85-$150. The Print Shop, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. N.E., Atlanta. 404-254-5099, theprintshopatl.com
Jaimie Milner. Milner depicts a slice of Black culture, identity and joy in the black and white photograph “Bradford Young.” Part of her “Gifted” series, the image features a father and child joyously running in a display of intimacy that stands in contrast to stereotypes of Black men and boys. Each print is accompanied by a signed certificate of authenticity. Various sizes; available framed or unframed. $950-$1,895. tappancollective.com
Ingrid “Yuzly” Mathurin. A portrait titled “Mr. B” pays homage to Black American writer and civil rights advocate James Baldwin. Mathurin captures Baldwin’s signature contemplative pose while contrasting it with brightly colored clothing and soft oval shapes in the background. Bibliophiles and art aficionados can appreciate this giclee print. $300. ingridyuzlymathurin.com
Credit: Daniel S Dunnam
Credit: Daniel S Dunnam
Fares Micue. Conceptual photography with brilliant colors, textures, botanical scenes and a sense of peace and self-love epitomizes Micue’s work. For instance, in the limited-edition print “The Moment Is Now,” a self-portrait, Micue is draped in a contrasting blue ensemble as she steps through a thicket lush with yellow, green and cobalt foliage. Print sizes vary; available framed or unframed. $85-$2,650. 20x200.com
Austin Blue. The self-taught artist has showcased work for the City of Atlanta and creates murals and paintings, such as “Onward,” employing vivid colors, geometric shapes and bold contrasts. It’s available as a fine art archival print on matte paper in varying sizes. Prints are signed digitally by the Atlanta-based artist, hand-numbered and embossed with a logo. Framed in your choice of colors, it comes with a signed certificate of authenticity. $85-$150. The Print Shop, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. N.E., Atlanta. 404-254-5099, theprintshopatl.com
About the Author