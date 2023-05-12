Classical music returns to Decatur’s Eddie’s Attic

The commitment to classical petered out in the coming years, Hingley said. The lack of classical programming at Eddie’s surely wasn’t due to a lack of demand, though Hingley admits that scheduling became an issue. He tends to book the club five months in advance, which can lead to quite a logistical puzzle when dealing with symphony musicians locked into aggressive performance, rehearsal and teaching schedules.

“A lot of it is just literally trying to get the stars to align,” he said.

The upcoming Georgian Chamber Players concert came about when an Eddie’s Attic intern named Tyler Lovelace asked a simple question: Why don’t you do this anymore? There was no good answer. Andy said former owner Alex Cooley, who took over Eddie’s Attic in 2011, was always a huge fan of classical music, so it makes sense to think about reviving a concert series in a venue that’s more well-known for jump-starting pop careers.

For Hingley, the possibility of once again booking classical music at Eddie’s Attic is all about re-exposing Eddie’s Attic customers to the genre, letting regular patrons see violinists and pianists in a different light.

“I would love them to come here and say, ‘Oh my gosh, this is cool as hell’,” Hingley said.

While the setting for chamber music might be a little different, Hingley hews tightly to a listening room atmosphere to make sure everyone can focus on, and hear, the unamplified music. That means, among other small adjustments, no food service during the music.

Hingley also likes the lack of an “organized setup” like at a recital hall. He thinks this may lead the musicians to take more chances with the music — or even improvise at times — when they aren’t worrying about producing a perfect performance. This aspect, combined with the audience’s proximity to the performers, really sells the idea.

“You can be up close and personal,” he said. “You really get a taste of how talented the performers are.”

MUSIC PREVIEW

Georgian Chamber Players

9 p.m. May 17. $30. Eddie’s Attic, 515 B N. McDonough St., Decatur. 404-377-4976, eddiesattic.com.