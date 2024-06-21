City Springs Theatre Conservatory gives high school students center stage

Director Kristine Reese, who teaches classes at City Springs, is excited to be taking on this very pastiche comedy. “It’s a musical comedy, but specifically it’s an Adam Sandler comedy. There has to be a tempo; you have to be a bit over-the-top with it.” She is even more excited to give the students she works with all year the chance to show off the skills they have been honing.

Credit: Courtesy of City Springs Theatre Conservatory Credit: Courtesy of City Springs Theatre Conservatory

The City Springs Conservatory, which is an umbrella term for the theater’s entire educational wing, aims to provide multidisciplinary training for young performers in the Atlanta metro area. Its largest program — and the one most connected to the summer production — is the Pre-Pro Company: a year-round, audition-only intensive that aims to prepare students for full-time careers in theater.

Taught by Reese and numerous other professionals, Pre-Pro focuses on what Reese describes as “triple-threat” or multihyphenate training. Students take classes in acting, singing and dancing, being placed at different levels for each course based on skill, experience, age and maturity.

Reese makes a point to highlight the intensive nature of these courses. “I emphasize the word ‘rigor,’ and I think that’s a positive thing,” she says. “I’ve only ever seen people get better inside and out because of the rigorous training.”

Recently, the program has begun incorporating technical theater classes for students more interested in behind-the-scenes work. Summer productions such as “The Wedding Singer” have proven integral to these courses, as they afford students the opportunity to work on sets, costumes, soundboards and lighting rigs alongside industry professionals.

“They’re doing very advanced things for “The Wedding Singer” that they would not know how to do without the Pre-Pro training,” says education director Jenna Gamerl. Due to schedule constraints, this production will share a set with an upcoming production of “Jersey Boys”, and students will have the chance to work on more elaborate sets.

All of this underscores the professional standards to which the summer musical production is held. “I mean no disrespect to high school theater,” says Reese, “because I’m actually a big advocate of them being part of their high school shows. But this is not your typical high school show. We’re doing a professional show — but with high schoolers.”

Credit: Courtesy of City Springs Theatre Conservatory Credit: Courtesy of City Springs Theatre Conservatory

This perception is shared by City Springs audiences. Reese and Gamerl both speak with pride of the numerous times patrons have attended Conservatory productions under the impression they were part of the theater’s main stage programming — then were pleasantly surprised the learn the performers were high school students.

Of course, students do not stop learning once they are cast. “Several times a day, I’m finding opportunities to sneak in teachable moments,” says Reese. “Whether it’s explaining why we do specific warmups, providing hair and makeup tutorials so they understand the basics of stage makeup or teaching kids who aren’t in the Pre-Pro classes what it means to ‘cheat out.’ We take a little time out of the rehearsal for that, but that’s OK — that’s what they’re here for.”

Meanwhile, Gamerl outlines several ways students are encouraged to take leadership roles. In addition to choosing a dance captain, they also select vocal captains and department heads for each behind-the-scenes crew. Depending on the students and their interests, they have even had students come on as assistant directors.

These student leaders also help to guide and support castmates who are not part of the Pre-Pro Company. While Reese estimates that up to 25 cast members in “The Wedding Singer” have taken Pre-Pro classes, summer shows are open to any student of high school age.

“We really feel like we are training the next generation of performers, and we want that to be open to anyone who wants to learn,” says Gamerl. “We want people to know that you don’t have to live in Sandy Springs or Marietta to be part of our programming.”

Reese echoes this statement. “People always say, ‘Be the change you want to see in the industry,’ and I genuinely feel like we’re doing that. The kids we’re teaching are tomorrow’s Broadway stars, and I feel really lucky to get to be a part of that journey.”

THEATER PREVIEW

“The Wedding Singer”

A City Springs Theatre Conservatory production. 7 p.m. June 27-28, 2 and 7 p.m. June 29. $20-$35. Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 404-477-4365, cityspringstheatre.com

Luke Evans is an Atlanta-based writer, critic and dramaturge. He covers theater for ArtsATL and Broadway World Atlanta and has worked with theaters including the Alliance, Actor’s Express, Out Front Theatre and Woodstock Arts. He’s a graduate of Oglethorpe University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree, and the University of Houston, where he earned his master’s.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

