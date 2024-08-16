Can’t make the rescheduled Usher dates? Here’s how to get a refund

This week was supposed to mark the return of Usher to an Atlanta stage, but the R&B superstar has postponed.

The opening night of the Past Present Future tour was set to take place at State Farm Arena Wednesday, Aug. 14, but that same day, the show was canceled. On Thursday, the other two dates, Aug. 16 and 17, were postponed as well. All three shows have been rescheduled for Dec. 9, Dec. 10 and Dec. 12.

Usher said doctors told him to rest up this week and recuperate from a neck injury sustained during tour rehearsals, and the tour will now kick off in Washington, D.C., with a scheduled concert Aug. 20.