Can’t make the rescheduled Usher dates? Here’s how to get a refund

This week was supposed to mark the return of Usher to an Atlanta stage, but the R&B superstar has postponed.
The opening night of the Past Present Future tour was set to take place at State Farm Arena Wednesday, Aug. 14, but that same day, the show was canceled. On Thursday, the other two dates, Aug. 16 and 17, were postponed as well. All three shows have been rescheduled for Dec. 9, Dec. 10 and Dec. 12.
Usher said doctors told him to rest up this week and recuperate from a neck injury sustained during tour rehearsals, and the tour will now kick off in Washington, D.C., with a scheduled concert Aug. 20.
“I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an Usher show and that I will be on stage in your city very soon,” said Usher in his statement announcing the postponement of the Atlanta dates.
What happens if you can’t go to those rescheduled dates? Refunds will be available at point of purchase for those who are unable to attend that makeup shows, but tickets for the August dates will be honored. Anyone who has a ticket for those shows should be receiving an email from Ticketmaster with instructions on how to proceed.
