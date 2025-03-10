On March 9, Henry took the stage at Camp Sunshine’s signature fundraiser, Sunshine Spectacular, held at the Stave Room at ASW Distillery. A VIP reception kicked off the night, followed by camp activities like a scavenger hunt, courtyard games, crafts and a photo booth. A banquet dinner and variety show followed.

Henry performed a song he wrote based on a poem by Emily Perl Kingsley called “Welcome to Holland” about appreciating unexpected circumstances.

“(The song) is all about how much of a blessing it is, every single day I get with him,” said Hart, who sang while playing acoustic guitar. “I was only 6 when he was diagnosed, so I don’t remember it all that well. Now 10 years later, I have the maturity to fully comprehend that any day could be his last. So, every day is a treasure.”

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

Henry was one of several young performers at Sunshine Spectacular. Mary Webb, now a freshman at the University of Georgia, was another. In her senior year of high school, doctors found two brain tumors on her pituitary and pineal glands. She started attending Camp Sunshine virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic, which she said helped her overcome physical and emotional isolation. Now on the other side of treatment, she is pursuing a double major in percussion performance and public relations. Her petite face and blond bob haircut were strikingly offset by her mature voice and the rock star way she pounded the drums while performing “Hotel California” with the Camp Sunshine House Band.

Addison Paige George, 17, a camper and sister of a cancer survivor, likewise stunned listeners with her rendition of Radiohead’s “Creep.” The lyrics — about not belonging — took on new meaning in light of the night’s context.

The stage was a vehicle for Camp Sunshine to showcase the healing power of camaraderie in the face of hardship. That hopeful spirit escalated when a group of junior campers formed a conga line, collecting visitors to take a few laps around the banquet hall.

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin Credit: Olivia Bowdoin

“We try to re-create the magic of camp with this event,” said Meredith Allison, 31, of Lawrenceville.

Now the communications manager for Camp Sunshine, Allison is also a former camper and cancer survivor. When she was 2 years old, she was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Her parents learned about Camp Sunshine through the pediatric oncology community, and as soon as she was old enough, Allison packed a bag. She remembers the relief she felt meeting other kids who could relate to her experiences.

“The bonds that you form with people — you don’t necessarily even talk about cancer — but you immediately understand that everybody knows exactly what you’ve been through,” she said. “(Cancer) really shifts your worldview in a way that not a lot of people understand. But at camp, everybody does.”

Credit: Courtesy of Camp Sunshine Credit: Courtesy of Camp Sunshine

Four of the organization’s full-time staff, and roughly 35% of the camp’s 300-person volunteer staff are former campers and cancer survivors.

“I am not the unicorn,” she said. “There’s a lot of us there … I think it’s always a huge testament to me about how impactful camp is that so many people continue to come back.”

Credit: Jeff Dunahoo Credit: Jeff Dunahoo

Camp Sunshine was founded in 1982 by pediatric nurse Dorothy Jordan, who wanted to help give children with cancer a sense of normalcy. She joined forces with Mo Thrash, the organization’s founding board member. Thrash and his wife Jane, who had lost their 3-year-old son Callaway to cancer, have been involved ever since — Mo as a board member, Jane as a 30-year counselor. Mo served as Sunday night’s master of ceremonies.

In its 41 years, Camp Sunshine has sent 9,261 children, 16,000 family members and 2,571 siblings to their summer camp. All Camp Sunshine activities are provided at no cost to the campers or their families. The Sunshine Spectacular is the nonprofit’s signature fundraising event. At the time tallied on Friday, Camp Sunshine had raised $240,000 toward its $300,000 fundraising goal.