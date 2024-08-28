Buzzcocks’ frontman brings inspiration, buzzing guitar to Variety Playhouse

Diggle noted some potential film interest in his book, which he described as “the journey of me growing up, meeting Pete [Shelley], and then forming Buzzcocks, and our journey with that. I grew up in some hard times. Then I heard Chuck Berry and Little Richard, and then I heard the Beatles, and that was my journey,” he added. “I hope it’s interesting for people.”

The book and the author’s music both come into focus in September, as Buzzcocks make their Atlanta return with a Sept. 4 show at Variety Playhouse, the first stop on a lengthy North American tour. Diggle will also take part in a listening party for the band’s most recent album “Sonics in the Soul” at Criminal Records earlier that day (tentatively scheduled for 5:15 p.m.). “Autonomy” is set for release later in the month.

Manchester, England’s Buzzcocks (who’ve always avoided the article “the” in front of their name) exploded out of the early British punk scene in the mid-1970s, coming together just before seeing the Sex Pistols perform — then, soon after, opening for them. After co-founder Howard Devoto left Buzzcocks in 1977 to form Magazine, guitarist Pete Shelley became the principal singer and songwriter, and Diggle moved from bass to guitar, solidifying the core alongside drummer John Maher. Bassist Steve Garvey entered the picture in late 1977, finalizing the classic lineup.

Fusing the energy and frenetic pace of punk with pop hooks, great songwriting and sharp attire, Buzzcocks released a slew of now-classic singles (later accumulated on the flawless compilation “Singles Going Steady”) into the early 1980s and toured with both the Clash and the Sex Pistols. Hits such as “Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)” and “What Do I Get?” breathlessly captured the heartbreak and angst of youth, while Diggle took his initial turn as writer and singer on the 1979 UK No. 32 single “Harmony in My Head.”

Following that run of singles and three albums, Buzzcocks ran into the buzz saw of a dispute with their record label, parting ways. 1989 brought the reformation of the classic lineup, which in later years morphed into a Shelley- and Diggle-fronted quartet that continued to release new music and tour the world. After Shelley’s unexpected death in 2018, Diggle and longtime members Danny Farrant (drums) and Chris Remington (bass) carried on, with Diggle taking over lead vocals and all songwriting responsibilities.

The trio (augmented live by guitarist Mani Perazzoli) recorded and released its 10th studio album, “Sonics in the Soul,” in 2022. The record captured Diggle in fine form and earned plaudits for its tunefulness, waves of chiming guitars and mostly breakneck pace. “Nothingless World” and “Can You Hear Tomorrow” are particular highlights, with the second single, “Manchester Rain,” also generating plenty of appeal.

“We rehearsed 14 songs in two days. Then we went in the studio for two days,” said Diggle. “I did make sure most of the songs are three minutes, or three and a half minutes. It was like, ‘Let’s go back to that classic Buzzcocks thing.’ It makes sense from beginning to end.”

Diggle wrote, sang and played guitar and keyboard on all tracks, plus co-mixed and coproduced “Sonics in the Soul.”

Credit: Photo by Wilko Wilkinson Credit: Photo by Wilko Wilkinson

The group has enjoyed playing songs from the record live, with Diggle calling out the first single “Senses Out of Control” (“it sounds very much like Buzzcocks”) and “Bad Dreams.” “It’s a little dark. It’s got an avant-garde guitar solo in the middle,” he noted about the latter song. “I made it a bit discordant and a bit awkward, you know? So I kind of like doing that and mesmerizing the audience with it.”

“Nothingless World” also stands out, given its distinctive place in Buzzcocks’ canon. “We hadn’t really done one like that in Buzzcocks — kinda poppy and light,” Diggle said. “It has just that clean guitar [tone], you know? A bit of old style. That’s a great one to play — it’s very rhythmic. It’s one of those that just came out — that riff, that chord sequence and everything. I like the lyrics on that.”

Meanwhile, in line with that philosophy of always moving forward, Diggle has already written enough songs for the next Buzzcocks record, and may write more before the band can return to the studio. “We might have to record it in January now, which I’m a bit disappointed about,” Diggle admitted, acknowledging a heavy touring schedule and some deserved vacation as factors. “But it’s all there ready to go.”

In the meantime, Buzzcocks are eager to make their return to these shores. “America always welcomed us,” Diggle said. “But we haven’t been for quite a while, so I’m looking forward to touching base again with everybody — in Atlanta [where he recalls many a show at the Masquerade], New York, Boston. The set’s a great mix, you know? I like to take the set list to new places.

“We’re looking forward to getting around to all of the places and hopefully to blow people’s minds,” he continued. “It blows our minds, we’re sort of rejuvenated again.”

The spry 69 year-old noted someone had asked him recently about retirement. “What am I gonna do? I was born to do this. If I’m going to die, it’s going to be on the stage,” the frontman said with a laugh. “But I love the American crowds so we’re all excited to have a good vibe.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Buzzcocks with special guest Lovecrimes

Sept. 4 at Variety Playhouse. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. All ages. $32-$72. 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. variety-playhouse.com

Live album listening party with Steve Diggle at Criminal Records. 5:15-6 p.m. (tentative time) Sept. 4. 1154 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. criminalatl.com