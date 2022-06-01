Butterfly festival, outdoor movies and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Candler Park Music Festival

4 p.m. Friday, June 3 and noon Saturday, June 4. Advance general admission: $35 for one day, $50 for two days. Advance VIP $80 for one day, $125 for two days. Onsite tickets priced higher and may sell out. Candler Park, 1500 McLendon Ave., Atlanta.

Two days of music from artists including Yonder Mountain String Band, Grace Potter, the Disco Biscuits and Trouble No More fill Chastain Park. Food trucks, local vendors and an artists’ market will also be onsite.

Disney’s “Frozen”

Combined Shape Caption Watch the hit musical "Frozen" at the Fox Theatre this weekend. Credit: From foxtheatre.org

8 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).

Watch the hit Broadway musical “Frozen,” which features the songs you know and love from the original movie plus more than a dozen new musical numbers.

Cobb

Bark in the Park

Combined Shape Caption Bring your pooch to Bark in the Park in Powder Springs Saturday. Credit: From the City of Powder Springs' Facebook page

9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, June 4. Silver Comet Linear Park, 1301 Richard D. Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666.

Shop for pet items, adopt a new pet, check out exhibitions and more. Prizes will be given in categories such as Best Costume, Biggest Dog, Smallest Dog, Most Exotic/Unusual Pet and Owner/Pet Look-Alike.

Atlanta Wine Walk

3 p.m. Saturday, June 4. General admission $35, VIP $70. The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 600, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.

Sip wines and listen to live music, with part of the proceeds benefiting Bert’s Big Adventure.

Outdoor Movie Series

6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Free. VIP tent, table and chairs rental $50. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.

Bring blankets and chairs for a showing of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on a giant inflatable screen. Show up early for activities like hula-hoop contests, sack races and inflatables. For even more fun, the park’s splash pad will have extended hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

DeKalb

Movies Under the Stars

Around dusk on Sunday, June 5. Free. Honeysuckle Park, 3037 Pleasant Valley Drive, Doraville. 770-451-8745.

Bring blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and (non-alcoholic) drinks to watch “Trolls World Tour” under the stars.

Reptile Rally

11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 4. Free, but registration required. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.

Meet some reptiles and learn everything you need to know about them, including where they live and what they eat.

The Atlanta Comic Convention

Combined Shape Caption Shop for comics, toys and more at the Atlanta Comic Convention. Credit: From atlantacomicconvention.com

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5. $5 admission. Parking free for 30 minutes, then $8 for up to eight hours. Marriott Hotel-Century Center, 2000 Century Blvd., Atlanta.

The Atlanta Comic Convention features over one million comics, toys (vintage to modern), Star Wars and Dr. Who items, anime, posters and more. You can also meet artists and creators in Artists’ Alley.

North Fulton

Flying Colors Butterfly Festival

Combined Shape Caption Celebrate butterflies at the Chattahoochee Nature Center's 23rd Annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival. Credit: From chattnaturecenter.org

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5. $15 general public, $12 CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.

Celebrate butterflies at the 23rd Annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival as you visit live butterflies, meet with pollinator experts and educators and enjoy food and live entertainment.

Alpharetta Brew Moon Fest

6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 4. $20. Milton Avenue between Highway 9 and Roswell/Canton streets, Alpharetta. 678-865-6608.

Head to downtown Alpharetta to sample beer and wine, try some food and take part in a street dance.

Songbirds in the Meadow Outdoor Concert Series

10 a.m. Saturday, June 4. Free. Behind Art Center West at Leita Thompson Park, 1200 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-594-6232.

Roswell’s new family concert series brings live educational music to the stage. Nathalia, who will perform this weekend, will have families singing, dancing and even learning a little Spanish. Concerts are about an hour long, and there’s room around the stage for dancing. Organizers suggest you bring blankets and towels instead of chairs since the area around the stage is sloped.

Gwinnett

Kids Fishing Day

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Free. Jones Bridge Park, 4901 East Jones Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners.

All ages can enjoy fishing, food and more at Jones Bridge Park. Bring your own rod, or you can borrow one at the park. No fishing license is needed, but you’ll need to release what you catch.

Rock the Park

6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Free. City Park, 76 Main St., Lilburn.

Rock the park as you listen to music from Uptown Funk, a Bruno Mars tribute band, and blues and soul artist Jesse Williams. Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome, but no outside alcohol is allowed. Food, beer, wine and margaritas will be sold at the event.

Bellpoint Gem Show

Combined Shape Caption Shop for crystals, gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry at the Bellpoint Gem Show at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. Credit: From bellpointpromotions.com

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 5. $5 (cash only) at the door, kids under 7 free. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville (enter on Davis Street side).

Shop for crystals, gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry from around the world.