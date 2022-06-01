Butterfly festival, outdoor movies and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Looking for something to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? Take the family to see a free outdoor movie or check out the 23rd Annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival. Or — for the 21 and over crowd — a Wine Walk and the Brew Moon Fest are also on the calendar.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Intown Atlanta
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Free admission, online reservation guarantees admission. $5 parking. Piedmont Park, 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta.
Celebrate food and arts from around the world with international foods, great art from artists of different nationalities, food trucks and live music from local cultural groups.
4 p.m. Friday, June 3 and noon Saturday, June 4. Advance general admission: $35 for one day, $50 for two days. Advance VIP $80 for one day, $125 for two days. Onsite tickets priced higher and may sell out. Candler Park, 1500 McLendon Ave., Atlanta.
Two days of music from artists including Yonder Mountain String Band, Grace Potter, the Disco Biscuits and Trouble No More fill Chastain Park. Food trucks, local vendors and an artists’ market will also be onsite.
8 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).
Watch the hit Broadway musical “Frozen,” which features the songs you know and love from the original movie plus more than a dozen new musical numbers.
Cobb
9 a.m.-noon. Saturday, June 4. Silver Comet Linear Park, 1301 Richard D. Sailors Parkway, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666.
Shop for pet items, adopt a new pet, check out exhibitions and more. Prizes will be given in categories such as Best Costume, Biggest Dog, Smallest Dog, Most Exotic/Unusual Pet and Owner/Pet Look-Alike.
3 p.m. Saturday, June 4. General admission $35, VIP $70. The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 600, Atlanta. 404-965-2511.
Sip wines and listen to live music, with part of the proceeds benefiting Bert’s Big Adventure.
6 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Free. VIP tent, table and chairs rental $50. Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714.
Bring blankets and chairs for a showing of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on a giant inflatable screen. Show up early for activities like hula-hoop contests, sack races and inflatables. For even more fun, the park’s splash pad will have extended hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
DeKalb
Around dusk on Sunday, June 5. Free. Honeysuckle Park, 3037 Pleasant Valley Drive, Doraville. 770-451-8745.
Bring blankets, lawn chairs, snacks and (non-alcoholic) drinks to watch “Trolls World Tour” under the stars.
11 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 4. Free, but registration required. Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody. 770-394-3322.
Meet some reptiles and learn everything you need to know about them, including where they live and what they eat.
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5. $5 admission. Parking free for 30 minutes, then $8 for up to eight hours. Marriott Hotel-Century Center, 2000 Century Blvd., Atlanta.
The Atlanta Comic Convention features over one million comics, toys (vintage to modern), Star Wars and Dr. Who items, anime, posters and more. You can also meet artists and creators in Artists’ Alley.
North Fulton
Flying Colors Butterfly Festival
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 4 and noon-5 p.m. Sunday, June 5. $15 general public, $12 CNC members. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell. 770-992-2055.
Celebrate butterflies at the 23rd Annual Flying Colors Butterfly Festival as you visit live butterflies, meet with pollinator experts and educators and enjoy food and live entertainment.
6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, June 4. $20. Milton Avenue between Highway 9 and Roswell/Canton streets, Alpharetta. 678-865-6608.
Head to downtown Alpharetta to sample beer and wine, try some food and take part in a street dance.
Songbirds in the Meadow Outdoor Concert Series
10 a.m. Saturday, June 4. Free. Behind Art Center West at Leita Thompson Park, 1200 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-594-6232.
Roswell’s new family concert series brings live educational music to the stage. Nathalia, who will perform this weekend, will have families singing, dancing and even learning a little Spanish. Concerts are about an hour long, and there’s room around the stage for dancing. Organizers suggest you bring blankets and towels instead of chairs since the area around the stage is sloped.
Gwinnett
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Free. Jones Bridge Park, 4901 East Jones Bridge Road, Peachtree Corners.
All ages can enjoy fishing, food and more at Jones Bridge Park. Bring your own rod, or you can borrow one at the park. No fishing license is needed, but you’ll need to release what you catch.
6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. Free. City Park, 76 Main St., Lilburn.
Rock the park as you listen to music from Uptown Funk, a Bruno Mars tribute band, and blues and soul artist Jesse Williams. Lawn chairs, blankets and coolers are welcome, but no outside alcohol is allowed. Food, beer, wine and margaritas will be sold at the event.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, May 5. $5 (cash only) at the door, kids under 7 free. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville (enter on Davis Street side).
Shop for crystals, gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry from around the world.
