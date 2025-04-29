Five years later Ali learned another lesson, this time while attending a lecture by his hip-hop hero KRS-One. “I suddenly realized that this guy who I listened to on these records is a person, he’s not just a superhero,” Ali, who will perform May 1 at Aisle 5 in Atlanta, recalled in a recent interview.

After the lecture, the upstart rapper got the chance to talk to KRS-One, who told Ali he needed to read “The Autobiography of Malcolm X.” The book sparked his interest in Islam, setting him on a path that would influence both his personal life and his music. The intersection of hip-hop, Islam and community organizing became a cornerstone of Ali’s artistic identity.

That path would eventually lead to Rhymesayers, a music collective turned label that played an important role in shaping independent hip-hop. This crew of rappers, poets and artists — which at one point included the now-famous Run the Jewels — built a movement that often rivaled and sometimes eclipsed mainstream success.

All in all, it was the perfect home for an artist whose work ran the gamut from Gil Scott-Heron’s soulful social commentary to Public Enemy’s incendiary anthems, prompting Pitchfork to liken Ali’s 2012 “Mourning in America and Dreaming in Color” album to an “active duty report from the front lines.”

For Ali, it was an opportunity to create music about life and death, politics and personal growth, without the constraints of appealing to the lowest industry denominator.

Ali spent 15 years with Rhymesayers before making one of his most important life decisions. He and his family moved to Istanbul five years ago, a relocation that has influenced his life and music. The city’s rich Islamic heritage and the calls to prayer from its thousand operational mosques have provided a new sonic and spiritual backdrop for his work.

“You’ll hear the call to prayer over the loudspeaker in your neighborhood mosque, and then you’ll hear the other ones echoing in the distance,” Ali said of what might be likened to a citywide call-and-response song. “And they’re not recordings. In every single mosque, every single time, that’s a live person doing an operatic-level performance five times a day.”

This environment has also had an impact on Ali’s family life. His young daughters are growing up bilingual, immersed in Turkish culture while maintaining connections to their American roots. For Ali, this multicultural upbringing represents the best of both worlds, allowing his children to develop an inclusive worldview.

Ali’s current tour finds him out on the road supporting “Satisfied Soul,” the new album he made with Ant from the hip-hop duo Atmosphere.

Although the two have worked together on multiple albums, “Satisfied Soul” stands as a bracingly beautiful collection, the culmination of years of friendship and musical synergy.

“All the music that you hear us make is basically our friendship in a musical form,” said Ali, whose rhymes fit seamlessly into Ant’s carefully curated mix of samples, beats and synthesizers.

“He’s a producer, but he’s also kind of a therapist, one of these people that can really help you frame these major chapters of your life,” Ali said “And, you know, this has been another big transformation, and he’s just really great at understanding it and then providing me with the music and moods and things that will help me get all this stuff out.”

Ali looks at music as a way to share knowledge and foster understanding, even in troubled times. It’s a view grounded in his experiences connecting with people from diverse backgrounds through his music and faith.

“I’m generally optimistic and at peace,” said Ali, who views politicians and social media as playing no small role in the current climate of distrust and alienation.

“All the messaging is so binary and so divisive, but if you go to most places where people actually interact with each other, America is still very civil. It’s like, hey, it’s OK. Everybody’s good underneath it all, and it’s gonna be OK.”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Brother Ali

Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday, May 1. $29.64 (includes service fee). Aisle 5, 1123 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta. aisle5atl.com