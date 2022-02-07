‘Bright Half Life’ shines fully at Theatrical Outfit

But as “Bright Half Life” progresses through all of its fantastical fits and starts and instant replays, inexplicably enough, we do come to accept and understand them as real people, even without the luxury of a lot of the conventional drawn-out scenes or effusive dialogue that drive most scripts. (Still, on a couple of different occasions in the show, Krausen and McLellan are utterly believable talking over one another in particularly excited exchanges.)

The more tentative McLellan often seems somewhat miscast and out of her depth here — then again, who wouldn’t, opposite a talent of Krausen’s caliber? Except for a dramatic supporting turn as a sympathetic school counselor in “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime,” she’s probably best known for several lesser parts in musicals (“In the Heights,” “Head Over Heels,” “Oliver!”). Nonetheless, McLellan definitely stands her ground admirably, in what amounts to the finest hour (and a half) of her Atlanta theater career to date.

Caption Theatrical Outfit’s staging of the time-tripping love story “Bright Half Life,” co-starring Candy McLellan (left) and Park Krausen, continues through Feb. 27. Courtesy of Casey Ford Photography Credit: Casey Ford Photography Credit: Casey Ford Photography Caption Theatrical Outfit’s staging of the time-tripping love story “Bright Half Life,” co-starring Candy McLellan (left) and Park Krausen, continues through Feb. 27. Courtesy of Casey Ford Photography Credit: Casey Ford Photography Credit: Casey Ford Photography

As for Krausen, her radiant work is something of a revelatory change of pace, too, in the sense that she’s portraying a relatively rare contemporary role. Her resume includes appearing in countless classics with the former Georgia Shakespeare over the years, as well as delivering highly memorable performances in such other period pieces as “The Revolutionists,” “On the Verge” and “Dangerous Liaisons” (also directed by Foulger). She invests Erica with a relaxed confidence and resolute charm that feels simultaneously down to earth and lost in the stars.

In the Outfit’s “Bright Half Life,” all the various and recurring bits and pieces of the play ultimately add up in wholly remarkable and ingenious ways, and that truly bears repeating.

THEATER REVIEW

“Bright Half Life”

Through Feb. 27. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 2:30 p.m. Sundays; 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 12 only). $40-$45 ($15 for students). Balzer Theater at Herren’s, 84 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 678-528-1800, www.theatricaloutfit.org.

Bottom line: Park Krausen’s stellar performance radiates.