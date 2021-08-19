Breman Museum, Ballethnic marry jazz photos with dance in “Jazzing”

Caption Jazzing Credit: Kris J. Roberts, courtesy of Sirk Photography Credit: Kris J. Roberts, courtesy of Sirk Photography

There are three Simone pieces in “Jazzing” and many photos of her. One shows her sitting on a stool in a floral dress, her legs kicked out in front of her, and she’s laughing. It’s not an image we generally associate with her and it is a delight to see, especially paired with Snitzer’s endearing stories. It introduces the Fusion Chamber Ensemble’s instrumental version of her song “Four Women,” which here, in dance, is a sultry quartet; four women sit casually on folding chairs before performing elegant, confident solos on pointe.

“Mississippi Goddam” is Simone’s blistering indictment of racism, her anger and anguish palpable in line after line: “I don’t belong here, I don’t belong there / I have even stopped believing in prayer” and “Oh, but this whole country is full of lies / you’re all gonna die and die like flies.” This takes Lucas and the dancers into challenging territory. How do you create movement equal to the power of such an anthem? The answer is you can’t, not really, but you can create an environment that invites you to hear the song anew.

Snitzer’s respect and love for these larger-than-life personalities and their music, Simone especially, is truly engaging. He says early on that the racial struggle was never discussed when he spent time with these jazz greats. It was all about the music, even though racism informed their lives at every turn. The photos and Snitzer’s memories feel intimate, while the dancing, passionately and expertly performed on the Southwest Arts Center stage but filmed with few close-ups, feels more distant. Different camera angles reveal sudden, and likely unintentional, changes of lighting in the same work, which is distracting, and the uplifted, controlled quality of traditional ballet technique doesn’t always match the music’s wild, propulsive rhythms. Lucas’ choreography for “Agitation,” for instance, is overwhelmed at times by Davis’ jagged, almost chaotic improvisations.

“Jazz is a metaphor for freedom,” says Snitzer at one point. “Jazzing: Memoirs in Jazz” embodies freedom of expression in movement, even though marrying photography and racial history with dance on film is an ambitious undertaking that doesn’t always work. Still, this is a hopeful, celebratory, multimedia presentation and a welcome addition to Ballethnic’s repertory. Let’s hope the company gives us a live, in-person version as soon as this awful pandemic is over.

DANCE REVIEW

“Jazzing: Memoirs in Jazz”

Streaming online through Sept. 8. A tax-deductible donation of $25-$31 is requested, though you can donate more or less. jazzing.eventbrite.com.

