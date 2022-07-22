Book Notes: Black authors and theirs fans converge in Atlanta next weekend

Speaking of Book Clubs. The Black-ish Book Club, sponsored by A Cappella Books, will hold its monthly meeting at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Dancing Goats (Ponce City Market, 650 North Ave., Atlanta). This month they’ll discuss “The Sweetness of Water” (Little, Brown & Co., $25.98) by Nathan Harris. The 2021 Oprah Book Club pick is set in the latter days of the Civil War and centers on two enslaved brothers recently freed by the Emancipation Proclamation who find work on a farm in Georgia in hopes of earning money to reunite with their mother up North. The event is free and open to the public. For details go to www.acappellabooks.com.

Happy Pub Day. Last year Atlanta native Ayana Gray made a huge splash with her young adult fantasy debut, “Beasts of Prey,” about a girl with magic powers and a boy training to be a warrior who join forces to enter the Greater Jungle and capture a monster that has terrorized their town for nearly a century. The book was such a hit, it’s being translated into 10 languages and has a feature film development deal with Netflix. Fans who have been dangling on the edge of that book’s cliffhanger ending can finally give a sigh of relief. The second book of the two-book series, “Beasts of Ruin” (Penguin Random House, $18.99), drops Tuesday, July 26. And the following day, Wednesday, July 27, at 7 p.m., Gray will make an appearance at the DeKalb County Public Library Decatur Branch (215 Sycamore St., Decatur), where she’ll be in conversation with Atlanta YA author Roshani Chokshi. Presented by Little Shop of Stories, the event is free but requires registration at www.eventbrite.com.

Literary Legacy. The Georgia Writers Association has opened submissions for its second annual John Lewis Writing Grants, which recognizes and supports Black writers in Georgia. Winners receive $500 each to present a workshop or reading at a Georgia venue and a scholarship to the annual Red Clay Writers Conference. Deadline is Oct. 1. For details go to www.georgiawriters.org.

The recipients last year were Ra’Niqua Lee, who is pursuing a Ph.D. in African American literature at Emory University; freelance writer George Chidi, who writes for The Intercept and Decaturish, and poet Jae Nichelle.

