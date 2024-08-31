An artist and medical doctor uses biomarkers to create art with the heart

The residency came about through her searching online for creative opportunities. “This is perfect,” she says, reflecting on the moment she came across the residency. “It’s what I do, you know. It’s science, it’s technology and it’s art.”

Credit: Photo courtesy of Bojana Ginn Credit: Photo courtesy of Bojana Ginn

Ginn started her career as a doctor, training in medicine at the University of Belgrade, but art was always with her. Combining science and technology, along with art, the residency gives her the space, platform and tools to merge her passions.

“What I love about people at Georgia Tech is that they are so curious,” she says.

Through her research into ways to fight plastic pollution, Ginn came across an organism known to be able to digest plastic. She’s careful to mention it doesn’t digest 100% of it, but, in her words, it digests “a lot.”

She hopes to show the world that there could be answers in art to plastic pollution and is excited about the experimentation in this area. The collaborative project — she’s working with students Mya Love and Anastacia Devlin — in its final form would be what she describes as “sculptural jewelry.” The plastic-eating fungi eats away at a sculptural work fabricated in plastic, gradually digesting the plastic and turning it into organic jewelry pieces.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Bojana Ginn Credit: Photo courtesy of Bojana Ginn

Another project she’s working on with artist and designer Supratim Pait is the use of biomarkers to create art — essentially a way to create art with your heart. She describes her work as “phygital,” meaning half-physical, half-digital. But it’s the body that is always present in her work. Both projects are a part of her “Orchid’s Dream” series.

Her journey from medicine to art brought her to a SCAD MFA program. She entered as a painter, but, after taking a class in sculpture, fell in love and continued her focus on sculpture from that point forward. This was, she says, “a little miracle.”

Ginn is an artist who likes to confront her fears. She was initially afraid of technology but understood that grappling with technology, even as an artist, would be key for her. And it became easier. Eventually, as she continued working with technology in her artistic practice, moving through her fears, her mind became more engaged, the ideas flowed and the work flowed as well.

“It was fabulous,” she says.

She describes her process as being a mini-factory, where she has to strike a balance between high organization and play. She follows a predetermined concept but makes room for what she describes as “happy accidents” when they happen and allows them to be a part of her work.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Bojana Ginn Credit: Photo courtesy of Bojana Ginn

The crux of her work isn’t just the merger of science and art to create new and innovative forms of creative expression. It’s also through the spectacle of magnifying the microscopic world, the world outside of the range of the naked eye and the mysterious processes of life, rendering them on a large scale. This gives her work a spiritual dimension.

However, her work also serves as part cautionary tale. She is an artist interested in the sustainability of this planet, evident in the projects she pursues and her commitment to addressing plastic pollution.

During the residency, which continues into the fall, she hopes to offer workshops and organize art talks with members of the art and science communities. Georgia Tech will also have a booth at the Atlanta Art Fair coming Oct. 3-6 to to Pullman Yards.

“I’m an optimist.” Ginn says, which is evident in her work being so forward looking and through her radical artistic engagement with technology. But it’s in her engagement with the past, the human body and the natural world as the most ancient materials of all that suggests a clear-eyed reverence for the historical.

This pulls the curtains back a bit, offering a glimpse into her approach to personal and collective memory: “I’m the kind of person that remembers the best,” she says, then adds that she also “loves to look into future and deal with some things that I’m passionate about.” This optimism circulates through her work and becomes the call to action and the message.

Charles Stephens is an Atlanta-based writer. His work has appeared in publications such as Atlanta magazine, Creative Loafing, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia Voice, the Advocate and Them.

Credit: ArtsATL Credit: ArtsATL

MEET OUR PARTNER