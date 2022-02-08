Black Violin blends hip-hop and classical instrumentation

Marcus feels three songs from “Take The Stairs” that lean decidedly classical, “Rise,” “Serenade” and “Elgar Nimrod,” represent new twists in the way he and Baptiste write music, while most of the other songs continue to demonstrate the duo’s ability to blend hip-hop and classical instrumentation and melody in fairly equal measures. For instance, “One Step” starts out with a sonic blast that’s almost industrial before layering in hip-hop beats and an R&B-leaning vocal melody (sung by Baptiste, who has grown into a quite capable singer). “Lost in the Garden” has a bit of Marvin Gaye in its soulful sound, while “Spaz,” “Showoff” and “Dreamer” are good examples of the melding of hip-hop and classical.

This musical hybrid is something Marcus and Baptiste first began forming in high school, when one day Marcus had an idea for how to incorporate violin into the Busta Rhymes song “Gimme Some More.”

That musical idea, however, was put on hold when, in 2004, after winning the “Showtime at the Apollo” talent competition, Marcus and Baptiste were introduced to the manager of Alicia Keys, and were then hired to join her band for a performance during the 2004 “Billboard Music Awards.”

This led to opportunities to tour, not only with Keys, but Jay-Z, Kanye West and Linkin Park, among the notable acts. But the duo never lost sight of the idea of creating their own music, and eventually they decided to stop taking touring gigs and pursue Black Violin in earnest.

The self-titled debut arrived in 2008, followed in 2012 by “Classically Trained” and then “Stereotypes.” Along the way, Black Violin has built a robust touring business, had multiple songs used commercials, television, movies and other media and have also become very involved in a variety of programs, including their own foundation, that encourage kids to pursue music or whatever careers they are passionate about — a message that is very much woven through several songs on “Take The Stairs,” which was released in November 2019.

With “Take The Stairs” out and concert venues reopening, Marcus and Baptiste have returned to the road, bringing along drummer Nat Stokes and turntablist extraordinaire DJ SPS — both long-time touring members — to create a unique live experience.

“It’s more dynamic than the show has ever been because of (the “Take The Stairs”) album,” Marcus said. “Of course, we tell kids to dream, tell people to dream, the impossible is possible, just run through walls for whatever you’re passionate about. All of the messaging of the album is pretty much there (in the show).”

CONCERT PREVIEW

Black Violin

7:30 p.m. Feb. 18. $19.50-$61.50. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800, cobbenergycentre.com.