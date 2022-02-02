Black History Month events, Oysterfest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Popular comedian Jeff Foxworthy brings his Good Old Days tour to the Fox. Dusty Slay is the opener.

Atlanta Winter Beer Fest

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. $50 in advance, $60 day of event. Atlantic Station Event Space, 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta.

Try your choice of more than 150 beers and 25 wines and coolers while you listen to live music. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup and beer and wine samples. Food costs extra.

Black History Month Community Run

9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. John Howell Memorial Park, 797 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta.

Observe Black History Month by celebrating life, diversity, history and running with a community run. Coffee and bagels are provided afterward.

Cobb

“Snow White”

7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. $10-$64. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.

Atlanta Ballet 2 will perform a one-hour version of “Snow White” that’s designed for kids 12 and under but can be enjoyed by all ages.

Smyrna Oysterfest

Friday, Feb. 4-Sunday, Feb. 6. Pre-sale tickets are $5 Friday, $10 Saturday and Sunday (per day) or $15 for both days. Tickets at the door are $15 (per day) or $20 for Saturday and Sunday. Atkins Park Smyrna, 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna.

Enjoy savory Louisiana Cajun-style oysters at the 10th Annual Smyrna Oysterfest. Ticket prices include admission, live entertainment and a donation to Mustard Seed Communities.

Matute: Planeta Retro Tour USA

Mexican pop tribute group Matute performs bilingual versions of '80s pop hits.

6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. $48 and up. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866.

Relive pop tunes from the ‘80s as Mexican pop tribute group Matute performs bilingual versions of English- and Spanish-speaking hits.

DeKalb

Intro to Birding

Learn about common birds of Mason Mill Park this Saturday.

9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Free. Mason Mill Park, South Peachtree Creek PATH Trailhead, 1400 McConnell Drive, Decatur. 404-491-3670.

Bring binoculars and wear comfortable footwear to learn about common birds of Mason Mill from Ranger Jonah. You’ll listen to bird calls and songs, review field markings of common species and practice binocular skills as you walk about 1.5 miles.

Caffeine and Octane

8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Free. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta. 404-551-4454.

Appreciate over 2,000 rides in all makes and models at Caffeine and Octane, the largest monthly car show in North America. Classic Fords (pre-1989) will be featured.

Black History Month Take and Make

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 6, continuing through February. Free. Doraville Library, 3748 Central Ave., Doraville. 770-936-3852.

Stop by the library’s circulation desk to pick up a Take and Make kit filled with interesting black history games, facts, trivia and more.

North Fulton

Black History Month Brain Bowl

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Free. virtual event. Roswell.

Watch student teams engage in a head-to-head competition testing their knowledge of black history.

Feeding Fridays

Bring the kids along as you feed animals at Autrey Mill Nature Preserve on Friday.

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. $10 per participant, $7 for family level members. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511.

Bring your kids as you help feed Autrey Mill’s snakes, turtles, frogs, rabbits and more. Registration is required.

Touchdown - Football Superstars

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. $39 each. Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios, 131 South Main St. Suite G, Alpharetta. 470-760-6460.

Bring your kids age 5-12 to learn how to make several treats perfect for football watching parties, including bacon cheeseburger bombs and football potato skins.

Gwinnett

2022 Downtown Chocolate Walk

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. $15. Downtown Braselton, starting at the Police & Municipal Court building, 5040 Hwy. 53.

Go to the lower level back entrance next to the downtown parking deck to get your map and bag. Then stroll through downtown Braselton, collecting chocolate treats from participating businesses.

If you get your entire map stamped by visiting all of them, you’ll be eligible for a $100 Downtown Dollars gift certificate drawing.

Atlanta Curling Club Open House

Ever wondered what curling is all about? Learn about the basics at an Atlanta Curling Club open house Sunday.

10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Atlanta IceForum, 2300 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 678-590-2875.

Learn about curling just in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics at an Open House event where you’ll work through several stations as you learn how to throw a stone and more. Wear loose-fitting clothing and sneakers.

First Friday Concert

7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Free, but seating is limited. Norcross Community Center, 10 College St. NW, Norcross. 678-421-2049.

Kick off the weekend with music from South Bay Project, a cover band specializing in all genres of music, including old school R&B, pop, reggae, blues and contemporary gospel.