Black History Month events, Oysterfest and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Looking for something to do in metro Atlanta this weekend? As February gets underway, Black History Month events are also gearing up. Join in a community run, pick up a free make-and-take at the library or watch kids display their knowledge of black history in a virtual Brain Bowl. Other events on the calendar include the annual Smyrna Oysterfest and a downtown Chocolate Walk in Braselton.
Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend.
Intown Atlanta
8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. $19.95 and up. The Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-2100, 855-285-8499 (box office).
Popular comedian Jeff Foxworthy brings his Good Old Days tour to the Fox. Dusty Slay is the opener.
1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. $50 in advance, $60 day of event. Atlantic Station Event Space, 241 20th St. NW, Atlanta.
Try your choice of more than 150 beers and 25 wines and coolers while you listen to live music. Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir cup and beer and wine samples. Food costs extra.
Black History Month Community Run
9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. John Howell Memorial Park, 797 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta.
Observe Black History Month by celebrating life, diversity, history and running with a community run. Coffee and bagels are provided afterward.
Cobb
7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. $10-$64. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2800.
Atlanta Ballet 2 will perform a one-hour version of “Snow White” that’s designed for kids 12 and under but can be enjoyed by all ages.
Friday, Feb. 4-Sunday, Feb. 6. Pre-sale tickets are $5 Friday, $10 Saturday and Sunday (per day) or $15 for both days. Tickets at the door are $15 (per day) or $20 for Saturday and Sunday. Atkins Park Smyrna, 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna.
Enjoy savory Louisiana Cajun-style oysters at the 10th Annual Smyrna Oysterfest. Ticket prices include admission, live entertainment and a donation to Mustard Seed Communities.
Matute: Planeta Retro Tour USA
6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. $48 and up. Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave., Suite 500, Atlanta. 470-351-3866.
Relive pop tunes from the ‘80s as Mexican pop tribute group Matute performs bilingual versions of English- and Spanish-speaking hits.
DeKalb
9 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Free. Mason Mill Park, South Peachtree Creek PATH Trailhead, 1400 McConnell Drive, Decatur. 404-491-3670.
Bring binoculars and wear comfortable footwear to learn about common birds of Mason Mill from Ranger Jonah. You’ll listen to bird calls and songs, review field markings of common species and practice binocular skills as you walk about 1.5 miles.
8 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Free. Perimeter Mall, 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta. 404-551-4454.
Appreciate over 2,000 rides in all makes and models at Caffeine and Octane, the largest monthly car show in North America. Classic Fords (pre-1989) will be featured.
Black History Month Take and Make
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 6, continuing through February. Free. Doraville Library, 3748 Central Ave., Doraville. 770-936-3852.
Stop by the library’s circulation desk to pick up a Take and Make kit filled with interesting black history games, facts, trivia and more.
North Fulton
Black History Month Brain Bowl
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. Free. virtual event. Roswell.
Watch student teams engage in a head-to-head competition testing their knowledge of black history.
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. $10 per participant, $7 for family level members. Autrey Mill Nature Preserve and Heritage Center, 9770 Autrey Mill Road, Johns Creek. 678-366-3511.
Bring your kids as you help feed Autrey Mill’s snakes, turtles, frogs, rabbits and more. Registration is required.
Touchdown - Football Superstars
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. $39 each. Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios, 131 South Main St. Suite G, Alpharetta. 470-760-6460.
Bring your kids age 5-12 to learn how to make several treats perfect for football watching parties, including bacon cheeseburger bombs and football potato skins.
Gwinnett
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5. $15. Downtown Braselton, starting at the Police & Municipal Court building, 5040 Hwy. 53.
Go to the lower level back entrance next to the downtown parking deck to get your map and bag. Then stroll through downtown Braselton, collecting chocolate treats from participating businesses.
If you get your entire map stamped by visiting all of them, you’ll be eligible for a $100 Downtown Dollars gift certificate drawing.
Atlanta Curling Club Open House
10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6. Atlanta IceForum, 2300 Satellite Blvd., Duluth. 678-590-2875.
Learn about curling just in time for the 2022 Winter Olympics at an Open House event where you’ll work through several stations as you learn how to throw a stone and more. Wear loose-fitting clothing and sneakers.
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4. Free, but seating is limited. Norcross Community Center, 10 College St. NW, Norcross. 678-421-2049.
Kick off the weekend with music from South Bay Project, a cover band specializing in all genres of music, including old school R&B, pop, reggae, blues and contemporary gospel.
