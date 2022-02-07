Black Art in America, booming online, is building an art center in East Point

The building’s 4,000-square-foot footprint will remain the same. But the original floor plan — previously a warren of partitions, multiple rooms and a sanctuary — has been fully gutted and reimagined as a white cube exhibition and retail space. Eight foot ceilings have been raised to 12 feet. A 2,000-square-foot deck has been added. And garden art, a collection of figurines depicting icons of African American culture and everyday people who have marched for equity and representation, will dot the front lawn.

The building will be ready for occupancy by the end of March, but will not be open to the public until a grand opening in May, which is earmarked to coincide with BAIA’s 12th anniversary. The opening will include a range of dynamic programming, an exhibition and performances to mark the occasion. While Dorsey is closed-lipped about the particulars, he promises it will be one grand party.

A gold-rush mentality surrounding works by Black artists has taken root in recent years. What sets Dorsey apart is his long-standing reputation for showcasing a broad spectrum of artists and granting visitors proximity to spaces where art-making thrives. That has earned him praise from high profile fans like Serena Williams, Common and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Grant Hill, an avid collector who has been a client for years, made his first online purchase via BAIA. But Dorsey is quick to acknowledge that “98.5 percent of my clients are just regular folk who support what we’re doing. If not for them, we would not be able to sustain the business model.”

Dorsey is as inclined to shine a light on blue-chip works of art on exhibit at Art Basel, as he is to give a shoutout to gifted artists working in obscurity whom he encounters on his travels worldwide.

Now that BAIA has a home base, Dorsey looks forward to face-to-face interactions with future mentees and protégés as he offers resources including BAIA BITS (mini-introductions to established artists), open invitations for submissions from emerging artists and a course for virtual collectors that have only been accessible online so far. Most critically, he wants to transform lives through art by teaching young practitioners how to advocate for themselves and take an entrepreneurial approach to managing their careers.

(The organization publishes a print magazine six times a year. Copies will be provided free of charge at BAIA’s headquarters, and are currently available at partners across metro Atlanta, including all HBCUs, the Slutty Vegan and For Keeps Bookstore on Auburn Avenue.)

The community development arm of BAIA, Black Art in America Foundation, acquired its 501c3 tax status in January. It will facilitate the growth of artists by paying them to do community-based impact work and mentor children in summer school programs. Once the foundation’s fundraising goal has been met, the foundation will be able hire more team members to enhance initiatives that target grade schoolers and HBCU students.

“Stories untold are stories forgotten,” says Dorsey when asked what inspires him to amplify a distinctly American narrative. “We want to be a magnet for those who are interested in Black visual culture. We want to be a magnet for those who are interested in learning more and getting engaged. We want to celebrate our culture in an international city. Atlanta is where we can add a lot of value and that’s why we’re here!”

